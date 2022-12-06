Battery MetalsInvesting News

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on December 7 th and 8 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3VGSiM4

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"We are thrilled to host this upcoming two-day Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.  This event will feature a roster of OTCQX and OTCQB companies seeking access to U.S. investors.

December 7 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:30 AM Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
11:00 AM Precipitate Gold Corp. OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG
11:30 AM Brixton Metals Corp. OTCQB: BBBXF | TSXV: BBB
12:30 PM TinOne Resource Inc. OTCQB: TORCF | TSXV: TORC
1:00 PM E3 Lithium Ltd. OTCQX: EEMMF | TSXV: ETL
1:30 PM Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC
2:00 PM Faraday Copper Corp. OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY
2:30 PM Sun Summit Minerals Corp. OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN
3:00 PM Lithium Ionic Corp. OTCQB: LTHCF | TSX-V: LTH
3:30 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG

December 8 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:30 AM Lundin Gold Inc. OTCQX: LUGDF | TSX: LUG
11:00 AM Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU
11:30 AM Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LON: ECOR
12:00 PM Quebec Nickel Corp. OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
12:30 PM Vizsla Copper Corp. OTCQB: VCUFF | TSXV: VCU
1:00 PM Cypress Development Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP
1:30 PM West Vault Mining Inc. OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
2:00 PM Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
2:30 PM Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


TinOne ResourcesTSXV:TORCBattery Metals Investing
TORC:CA
TinOne Resources

TinOne Resources


TINONE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release on August 30, 2022 the Company has now acquired a 100% undivided interest in the Rattler Range tin project (" Rattler Range ") in northeastern Tasmania, Australia .

TinOne Reports Strong Results at Depth from its Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania, Australia

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further results from its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (" Great Pyramid " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . The ongoing program has been successful in continuing to define significant tin mineralisation.

Highlights:
  • High grade intersections returned at depth, below historic drilling
  • Drill hole 22GPRC003 returned
    • 0.31% Sn over 18 metres;
    • 0.46% Sn over 5.4 metres; and,
    • 0.22% Sn over 13 metres

"The diamond core extension of drill hole 22GPRC003 has delivered outstanding results from considerable depth below the area of the historical resource at Great Pyramid," commented Chris Donaldson , Executive Chairman. "This drill hole demonstrates the continuation of the system to depth with excellent grade. The holes reported here, in conjunction with historical drill holes and TinOne's other deeper holes, are allowing us to understand the full extent and geological controls at Great Pyramid."

TinOne Continues to Report Outstanding Results from its Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania, Australia

(TSX.V: TORC)   (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further results from its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (" Great Pyramid " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . The ongoing program has continued to define significant tin mineralisation.

TINONE CLOSES OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$2,210,400

(TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TINONE ANNOUNCES U.S. TRADING ON THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET UNDER SYMBOL TORCF

(TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources. Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (FRA: 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States and its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "TORCF". TinOne will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "TORC" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "57Z0".

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Filing of Technical Report for Emily Manganese Project

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), further to its press release of November 23, 2022, confirms that it has filed pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects a technical report titled "North Star Manganese Inc. NI43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate on the Emily Property, Minnesota, USA" (the "Technical Report") in connection with the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, USA. The Technical Report was prepared by Brad M. Dunn, CPG, of Barr Engineering Company. The independent technical report has a signature date of December 5, 2022. The Technical Report is available on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com and is posted on the Company's website at www.nevadasilvercorp.com.

Ucore Announces Private Placement Financing

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of approximately 3.1 million units ("Units") for total proceeds of $2 million (the "Offering").

Proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used towards the commissioning of the Company's planned RapidSXTM demonstration plant; the processing of initial feedstock through the demonstration plant; finalization of offtake and feedstock agreements; engineering work for the proposed Strategic Metals Complex in Louisiana, USA; and for general working capital purposes.

Infinity Stone Hits Massive Graphite on Second Rockstone Step-Out Hole

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-04 step out drillhole
  • RS-22-04 intersected 10.9 metres of semi-massive to massive graphite in addition to 8.8 metres of semi-massive to massive sulphides
  • The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

Avalon Publishes 2022 Annual Sustainability Report

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its 2022 annual sustainability report along with its audited annual financial statements. The 2022 Sustainability Report can be accessed on the Company's website at: https:www.avalonadvancedmaterials.comsustainabilitysustainability_reporting.

The 2022 Sustainability Report focuses on health and safety, social, environmental and economic matters that are material to Avalon. It incorporates a self-assessment of Avalon's 2022 fiscal year sustainability performance sets targets for 2023 and long-term goals, as well as assessing against the applicable Towards Sustainable Mining indicators defined by the Mining Association of Canada. Avalon's 2022 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards, core option.

Alpha Lithium Finalizes Unconditional Deed for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last undeveloped lithium salar in the region, is pleased to report that the Energy and Mining Resources of Salta ("REMSA") one of the original vendors of Tolillar Salar, has audited and approved all of Alpha Lithium Argentina SA's ("Alpha SA") investment expenditures to date, and has released Alpha SA of any further obligations under the REMSA Agreement, originally dated January 23, 2019.

The fulfilment of these obligations means that Alpha SA has completed all earning commitments on the areas it originally acquired from REMSA.

ACME Lithium Inc Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on December 8th, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

