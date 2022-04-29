Base MetalsInvesting News

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on May 3 rd 4 th and 5 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this three-day virtual event showcasing live company presentations discussing their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity and investment highlights.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3LqVI0e

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings.

"We are excited to host our three-day Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, featuring 31 OTCQX and OTCQB companies," said Jason Paltrowitz , Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are proud to see this impressive roster of resource companies leverage the VIC platform to support their investor engagement programs."

May 3 rd Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Elevate Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
10:30 AM Pan African Resources PLC OTCQX: PAFRF, PAFRY | LSE: PAF
11:00 AM First Mining Gold Corp. OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
11:30 AM Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
12:00 PM Exploits Discovery Corp. OTCQX: NFLDF | CSE: NFLD
12:30 PM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
1:00 PM Altaley Mining Corp. OTCQX: ATLYF | TSXV: ATLY
1:30 PM Westward Gold Inc. OTCQB: WGLIF | CSE: WG
2:00 PM Reyna Gold Corp. OTCQB: REYGF | TSXV: REYG
2:30 PM Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. OTCQB: ATBHF | TSXV: BAY
3:00 PM World Copper Ltd. OTCQX: WCUFF | TSXV: WCU
3:30 PM Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

May 4 th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Moneta Gold Inc. OTCQX: MEAUF | TSX: ME
10:30 AM Lumina Gold Corp. OTCQX: LMGDF | TSXV: LUM
11:00 AM Radisson Mining Resources Inc. OTCQB: RMRDF | TSXV: RDS
11:30 AM Luminex Resources Corp. OTCQX: LUMIF | TSXV: LR
12:00 PM Hochschild Mining PLC OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
12:30 PM Baroyeca Gold & Silver, Inc. PINK: BRYGF | TSXV: BGS
1:00 PM Golden Arrow Resource Corp. OTCQB: GARWF | TSXV: GRG
1:30 PM Dolly Varden Silver Corp. OTCQX: DOLLF | TSXV: DV
2:00 PM Blue Sky Uranium Corp. OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK
2:30 PM Anacortes Mining Corp. OTCQB: XYZFF | TSXV: XYZ
3:30 PM Tesoro Resources Ltd. OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO

May 5 th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM GoviEx Uranium Inc. OTCQX: GVXXF | TSXV: GXU
10:30 AM Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. OTCQX: WLBMF | TSX: WM
11:00 AM Los Andes Copper Ltd. OTCQX: LSANF | TSXV: LA
12:00 PM Northstar Gold Corp. OTCQB: NSGCF | CSE: NSG
12:30 PM Silver Tiger Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
1:00 PM Granite Creek Copper Ltd. OTCQB: GCXXF | TSXV: GCX
1:30 PM Group Ten Metals Inc. OTCQB: PGEZF | TSXV: PGE
2:00 PM Metallic Minerals Corp. OTCQB: MMNGF | TSXV: MMG
2:30 PM Metallica Metals Corp. OTCQB: MTALF | CSE: MM

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Group Ten Reports High-Grade Drill Results Spanning Seven Kilometers at Stillwater West, Demonstrating Significant Potential for Expansion of Critical Mineral Resources in Montana, USA

Group Ten Reports High-Grade Drill Results Spanning Seven Kilometers at Stillwater West, Demonstrating Significant Potential for Expansion of Critical Mineral Resources in Montana, USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") today reports partial results from four drill holes in a second tranche of drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA

Results continue to support the Company's priority objective of expanding the October 2021 inaugural mineral resource estimates, with multiple wide and highly mineralized intervals returned in step-out drilling at three deposit areas that span seven kilometers of the 12-kilometer core project area (see Figure 1). Mineralization remains open to expansion along trend and at depth in all deposit areas.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

Group Ten Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

Group Ten Metals (OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX.V: PGE), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on its large-scale Stillwater West battery and precious metals project in Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16 th 2022.

DATE: February 16 th , 2022
TIME: 2:30 ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten Metals Expands IP Geophysical Anomalies to 12 Kilometers in Length at Stillwater West Critical Metals Project in Montana USA

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") reports results from the Induced Polarization geophysical ("IP") survey completed in 2021 at its 100%-owned Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA. The 2021 survey was completed as an expansion off the west end of the 2020 survey, covering the area between the Hybrid and DR deposits at Chrome Mountain and drill-defined high-grade gold mineralization at the Pine target area (see Figure 1). The size and strength of the resulting geophysical signatures demonstrate additional potential for large bodies of sulphide mineralization

2021 Survey Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Ten to Present 2022 Outlook and 2021 Summary in Metallic Group Webinar January 13th

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce that it will join fellow members of the Metallic Group of Companies for a live webinar on January 13, 2022, at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). The CEOs of Group Ten, Granite Creek Copper, and Metallic Minerals will provide a concise review of key milestones achieved in 2021, followed by an update on major catalysts expected in 2022. The event will conclude with a roundtable Q&A session during which participants will be invited to provide questions to Tim Johnson (Granite Creek), Michael Rowley (Group Ten) and Greg Johnson (Metallic Minerals

To register for the webinar, click here or on the graphic below.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jervois Quarterly Activities Report to 31 March 2022

(TheNewswire)

Jervois Global Limited

Jervois Quarterly Activities Report to 31 March 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jervois releases BFS for Sao Miguel Paulista refinery restart

(TheNewswire)

Jervois Global Limited

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Jervois investor presentations and conference participation

(TheNewswire)

Jervois Global Limited

April 28 2022 TheNewswire - Jervois Global Limited (" Jervois " or the " Company ") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to advise of upcoming investor relations events.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

China Molybdenum Co

China Molybdenum Co Ltd is primarily engaged in the mining and processing smelting, deep processing, trade, research, and development of molybdenum, tungsten, copper, gold, and other precious and base metals. The company has both upstream and downstream operations including molybdenum mining, processing, roasting, molybdenum chemical products, and molybdenum metal processing. The company operates its wholly-owned Sandaozhuang molybdenum/tungsten mine, one of the largest proves reserves of molybdenum and tungsten in the world. The company also operates the Northparkes copper and gold mine in Australia, through its subsidiary CMOC Mining.

Glencore plc

Glencore plc

Glencore is one of the world's largest commodities traders, active in markets for metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural goods. The firm's marketing business provides sourcing, logistics, transportation, storage, and financing services to commodity producers and consumers around the globe. The 2013 merger with diversified miner Xstrata propelled the company to become one of the world's largest commodity producers. Core exposures are in the production of thermal coal, coking coal, copper, zinc, nickel and ferroalloys.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works

Canada Silver Cobalt Works

Canada Silver Cobalt Works is a Canadian mining company engaged in the activities such as acquisition, evaluation, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company targets mineralization of cobalt, silver and gold through its projects which include Castle Cobalt Silver Property, Beaver Cobalt Silver Property and Violet Cobalt Silver Property.

