March 21, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia: Metallum Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it proposes to complete, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, a non-brokered private placement of up to 83,340,000 units at $0.06 per unit, to raise gross proceeds of $5,000,400. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one warrant which will entitle the holder to purchase ...

MZN:CA