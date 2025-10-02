Metallium Executes MOU with Glencore, One of World's Largest Recyclers of End-of-Life Electronics

Creates Framework for Potential Long-Term Collaboration in Electronic Scrap Supply and Metal Offtake in US
Metallium Limited (ASX: MTM,OTC:MTMCF; OTCQX: MTMCF) announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc., has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a division of Glencore plc, one of the world's largest diversified resource companies and a major recycler of end-of-life electronics, lithium-ion batteries, and other critical metal-containing products.
The MOU, which is effective immediately, creates a framework for a potential long-term collaboration in electronic scrap supply and metal offtake in the United States . The commercial agreement is subject to negotiation and execution of final definitive agreements. It runs until the end of the year, unless extended or replaced by definitive agreements.
Michael Walshe , Managing Director & CEO of Metallium said, "Executing an MOU with Glencore marks a defining milestone for Metallium. Glencore ranks among the world's most successful diversified natural resource companies and its Horne Smelter in Quebec is North America's largest processor of electronic scrap containing copper and precious metals." Walshe added that the agreement secures critical feedstock supply, covering a significant share of Metallium's Stage 1 requirements, "and supports our planned expansion to Stage 2, positioning Metallium alongside one of the most influential players in global recycling as we build a natural network of plants near major collection hubs and data center corridors," he added. Both parties are working toward executing a definitive binding agreement by the end of the year, according to Walshe.
Key highlights include:
- Feedstock supply: Glencore will be a major supplier of feedstock to Metallium's first commercial facility.
- Technical assistance: Glencore will provide technical services for incoming feedstocks including assaying.
- Offtake: Glencore will purchase up to 75% of Metallium's production of marketable recycled products, including metallic metals, metal chlorides and metal hydroxides.
- Specialty metals excluded: Metallium retains the option to independently market high-value niche products such as gallium, Germanium, indium and rare earth elements.
- Exclusivity: Glencore holds exclusive negotiation rights over the to-be-contracted offtake volumes under the MOU.
About Glencore
Glencore is one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies, producing and marketing more than 60 commodities across metals, minerals and energy products. With vertically integrated operations spanning mining, processing and global marketing, Glencore has a presence in more than 35 countries. Glencore is also a global leader in e-waste trading and recycling, leveraging its network of marketing offices and smelting facilities to source end-of-life electronics and complex scrap from more than 30 countries. Its Horne Smelter in Quebec , North America's largest recycler of end-of-life electronics, has been processing electronic scrap since the mid-1980's and today Glencore's recycling division handles around 100,000 tons of e-waste annually, having recycled more than one million tons since the 1990's. This capability, integrated with its trading and logistics platform, makes Glencore one of the most influential players in the circular economy for critical and precious metals.
About Metallium
Metallium ( https://www.metalliuminc.com ) is pioneering a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold, from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite. Aligned with U.S. strategic supply chain objectives, Metallium has recently secured its first commercial site in Texas via its wholly owned subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc, marking a major step toward near-term production and revenue generation as it commercializes the FJH technology.
