Metallium Executes MOU with Glencore, One of World's Largest Recyclers of End-of-Life Electronics

Creates Framework for Potential Long-Term Collaboration in Electronic Scrap Supply and Metal Offtake in US

Metallium Limited (ASX: MTM,OTC:MTMCF; OTCQX: MTMCF) announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc., has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a division of Glencore plc, one of the world's largest diversified resource companies and a major recycler of end-of-life electronics, lithium-ion batteries, and other critical metal-containing products.

The MOU, which is effective immediately, creates a framework for a potential long-term collaboration in electronic scrap supply and metal offtake in the United States . The commercial agreement is subject to negotiation and execution of final definitive agreements. It runs until the end of the year, unless extended or replaced by definitive agreements.

Michael Walshe , Managing Director & CEO of Metallium said, "Executing an MOU with Glencore marks a defining milestone for Metallium. Glencore ranks among the world's most successful diversified natural resource companies and its Horne Smelter in Quebec is North America's largest processor of electronic scrap containing copper and precious metals." Walshe added that the agreement secures critical feedstock supply, covering a significant share of Metallium's Stage 1 requirements, "and supports our planned expansion to Stage 2, positioning Metallium alongside one of the most influential players in global recycling as we build a natural network of plants near major collection hubs and data center corridors," he added. Both parties are working toward executing a definitive binding agreement by the end of the year, according to Walshe.

Key highlights include:

  • Feedstock supply: Glencore will be a major supplier of feedstock to Metallium's first commercial facility.
  • Technical assistance: Glencore will provide technical services for incoming feedstocks including assaying.
  • Offtake: Glencore will purchase up to 75% of Metallium's production of marketable recycled products, including metallic metals, metal chlorides and metal hydroxides.
  • Specialty metals excluded: Metallium retains the option to independently market high-value niche products such as gallium, Germanium, indium and rare earth elements.
  • Exclusivity: Glencore holds exclusive negotiation rights over the to-be-contracted offtake volumes under the MOU.

Additional information is available at https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03002351-6A1287853&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies, producing and marketing more than 60 commodities across metals, minerals and energy products. With vertically integrated operations spanning mining, processing and global marketing, Glencore has a presence in more than 35 countries. Glencore is also a global leader in e-waste trading and recycling, leveraging its network of marketing offices and smelting facilities to source end-of-life electronics and complex scrap from more than 30 countries. Its Horne Smelter in Quebec , North America's largest recycler of end-of-life electronics, has been processing electronic scrap since the mid-1980's and today Glencore's recycling division handles around 100,000 tons of e-waste annually, having recycled more than one million tons since the 1990's. This capability, integrated with its trading and logistics platform, makes Glencore one of the most influential players in the circular economy for critical and precious metals.

About Metallium

Metallium ( https://www.metalliuminc.com ) is pioneering a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold, from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite.  Aligned with U.S. strategic supply chain objectives, Metallium has recently secured its first commercial site in Texas via its wholly owned subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc, marking a major step toward near-term production and revenue generation as it commercializes the FJH technology.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:

Exploring Highly Prospective REE and Niobium Projects in Quebec and Western Australia

American Uranium Limited Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - American Uranium Limited (ASX:AMU,OTC:GTRIF) (OTCMKTS:GTRIF) is pleased to advise that The State of Wyoming's Land Quality Division (LQD) has now approved AMU's resource development drilling program. The first phase of drilling is expected to commence during the coming quarter with further details the timing of the drilling and hydrogeolical testing to be provided in due course.


Highlights

- Lo Herma resource expansion and infill drilling campaign approval received

- Phase one drilling to focus on resource expansion and is expected to start Q4 2025

AMU CEO and Executive Director Bruce Lane commented:

"We are delighted that our upcoming resource expansion drilling program at Lo Herma is now approved to proceed. The first phase of the program will target expansion of the resource base with a focus on extensions of the known trends to the north of planned mine units one and two. The program is targeting an increase of the current 8.57Mlbs (32% indicated) eU3O8Mineral Resource Estimate by converting Exploration Target Range mineralisation for Lo Herma which currently stands at 5.6 to 7.1 million tonnes at a grade range of 500 ppm to 700 ppm eU3O8. This work is expected to feed into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Scoping Study in 2026 positioning us to deliver value from America's nuclear energy revival."

The potential quantity and grade of the exploration target is conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to determine a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of mineral resources.

Lo Herma Resource Development Drilling

As previously advised on 18 September 2025, AMU's drilling permit is for up to 121 drill hole locations with up to 37,500 metres (approximately 123,000 feet) of drilling.

The drilling is designed to achieve multiple objectives critical to advancing the Lo Herma Project. The primary goals include an initial phase of step-out drilling to target resource expansion to the north of both proposed MU1 and MU2, (Figure 1) where there is potential to increase the Project's overall resource base. A second phase of infill drilling is planned to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated or Measured category within MU1 and MU2, thereby increasing resource confidence.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D19Q15DL



About American Uranium Limited:

Lo Herma is American Uranium Limited's (ASX:AMU,OTC:GTRIF) (OTCMKTS:GTRIF) flagship and most advanced ISR uranium development project, leading our project portfolio and strong presence in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. Whilst Lo Herma is AMU's first priority, we also hold significant projects in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin/Green Mountain district and Utah's Henry Mountains with each offering potential for further growth across proven uranium districts. Located in Wyoming's premier uranium basin, the 13,500-acre Lo Herma project hosts a JORC compliant resource of 8.57 Mlb U3O8 with substantial growth potential. A recent positive Interim Scoping Study confirms low-cost development potential with drilling ready to expand and upgrade the resource. Surrounded by major ISR producers and backed by strategic investors, Lo Herma is well positioned to support America's future uranium supply independence.

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 (First Application) and 17 March 2021 (Second Application) (the Decision).

On 12 February 2025 BPH advised that investee Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 36.1% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review a Decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority, constituted under section 56 of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

On 16 September after hearing from the parties on technical points of law, the Honourable Justice Jackson decided that the hearing should be conducted by him in NSW and adjourned the proceeding.

The Company confirms that the Originating Application is now listed for a 2-day hearing on 20 February 2026 and 23 February 2026.

Asset Energy Pty Ltd is a 100% owned subsidiary of Advent Energy Ltd and lodged the Originating Application as Operator for and on behalf of the PEP11 Joint Venture Partners, Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY) and Asset Energy Pty Ltd.



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX:BUY) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 (First Application) and 17 March 2021 (Second Application) (the Decision).

On 12 February 2025 BPH advised that investee Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 36.1% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review a Decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority, constituted under section 56 of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

The Company has previously announced that the Originating Application was listed for a 2-day hearing commencing on 16 September 2025 and 17 September 2025.

On 16 September after hearing from the parties on technical points of law, the Honourable Justice Jackson decided that the hearing should be conducted by him in NSW and adjourned the proceeding.

On 16 September initial orders reflecting that decision were published and the Company advised that further orders concerning Justice Jackson's decision will be published once available.

These orders and reasons are now available at the following link.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/XD14L72C

Asset Energy Pty Ltd is a 100% owned subsidiary of Advent Energy Ltd and lodged the Originating Application as Operator for and on behalf of the PEP11 Joint Venture Partners, Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY) and Asset Energy Pty Ltd.



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

Basin Energy Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Over the past year, Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) has continued its work efforts in the Athabasca Basin including increasing its landholding at Geikie, in addition to diversifying its asset base with the early mover Nordic strategic acquisition providing high-grade uranium and polymetallic discovery potential in a tier-one jurisdiction. The Company has continued to assess new opportunities during the year, and subsequent to the financial year, has announced the conditional acquisition (subject to shareholder approval) of a district-scale rare earth element and uranium land package in Northwest Queensland.

Key highlights during the year include:

Finalised the acquisition and commenced exploration of a 100% owned uranium and green energy metals portfolio in Sweden and Finland.

Continued assessment of new opportunities in uranium and rare earth elements.

Completed significant reconnaissance sampling, mapping and revisit of historical data and drill core completed across Nordic projects:

- Rock chip assays returned up to 5.9% U3O8, 9.8% zinc, 9.15% lead, and 0.33% total rare earth oxides (TREO).

- Historical drill core relogging identified mineralised structures strongly correlated with surface results.

- 441 drill core samples from 36 historic holes submitted for multi-element assay to guide next-stage targeting

Applied for, and received grant for the Trollberget license in Sweden, doubling Basin's footprint in the ArvidsjaurArjeplog uranium district.

Received final results from the Phase 2 exploration drilling at the Preston Creek prospect, within the Geikie project which identified elevated uranium and pathfinders within a 1.5 km zone of alteration typical of basement-hosted mineralisation comparable to multiple world class uranium deposits.

Expanded Athabasca Basin uranium portfolio through staking of two additional claims adjacent to Preston Creek at Geikie.

Advanced targeting at Marshall with multiple high-priority EM anomalies identified, consistent with unconformity-style mineralisation.

*To view the Annual Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8PD0P953



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

Download the PDF here.

Basin Energy Ltd Investor Webinar and Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an investor webinar where Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse will provide a Company update following the recently acquired extensive uranium and rare earth portfolio in Queensland and outline upcoming exploration plans.

DETAILS

Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025
Time: 11:30AM AEST / 9:30AM AWST

Registration:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/66GZ5R65

Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we highly encourage attendees to submit questions beforehand via chloe@janemorganmanagement.com.au

To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3Z6Y66N7



About Basin Energy Ltd:

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) is a green energy metals exploration and development company with an interest in three highly prospective projects positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada and has recently acquired a significant portfolio of Green Energy Metals exploration assets located in Scandinavia.



Source:
Basin Energy Ltd

