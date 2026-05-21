METALLIUM DESCRIBES COMPANY'S METAL PROCESSING TECHNOLOGY TO COMBAT THE 'WEAPONIZATION OF THE PERIODIC TABLE' AND HALT RELIANCE ON CHINA DURING PRESENTATION AT CANACCORD GENUITY 5th ANNUAL GLOBAL METALS AND MINING CONFERENCE IN NEVADA

METALLIUM DESCRIBES COMPANY'S METAL PROCESSING TECHNOLOGY TO COMBAT THE 'WEAPONIZATION OF THE PERIODIC TABLE' AND HALT RELIANCE ON CHINA DURING PRESENTATION AT CANACCORD GENUITY 5th ANNUAL GLOBAL METALS AND MINING CONFERENCE IN NEVADA

Metallium Limited (ASX MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF; OTCQX-ADR: MTLMY) described how the company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology, currently being commercialized at its Gator Point Technology Campus in Texas, has the potential to provide a step-change in metals processing technology.

Speaking before the assembled institutional investors and presenters at Canaccord Genuity's Annual Global Metals and Mining Conference yesterday (May 20) in Henderson, Nevada, Metallium Managing Director and CEO, Michael Walshe, explained that the crux of the issue is the "weaponization of the periodic table. China's strategic advantage in critical metals lies not in mining, but in its vertically integrated processing ecosystem," he explained. "Control the host-metal midstream and one inherits the strategic byproducts."

Walshe explained that this has occurred after decades in the making, built on an industrial scale utilizing Chinese chemical expertise, low-cost energy and state-backed coordination that the West largely dismantled. "We believe our FJH technology can fulfill the need in the U.S. for metals processing and more efficiently than traditional metal processing methods."

During his presentation, Washe also affirmed the company is pursuing an uplist to NASDAQ, which is expected later this year.

A complete copy of the presentation can be found at this link: https://investorhub.metalliuminc.com/announcements/7547642

The company is pursuing two specific verticals for its technology: Urban mining/recycling of e-waste, datacentre scrap, industrial residues and PGM-rich catalytic converters and Mineral Processing, particularly in rare earth streams, lithium streams, red mud tailings, and other metal streams.

Metallium was recently awarded a grant from the Department of War for Phase II of a project to recover Gallium and Germanium from electronic waste. The award followed successful completion of Phase 1, which demonstrated Metallium, through its subsidiary Flash Metals USA, had the ability to recover gallium from semiconductor and e-waste.

Metallium Ltd (https://www.metalliuminc.com) is pioneering a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite. Aligned with U.S. strategic supply chain objectives, Metallium secured its first commercial site in Texas via its wholly owned subsidiary, Flash Metals USA, Inc.

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SOURCE Metallium Ltd.

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