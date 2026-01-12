Metallium Announces Sponsored Level 1 ADR Program with Bank of New York

Metallium Announces Sponsored Level 1 ADR Program with Bank of New York

Metallium (ASX: MTM,OTC:MTMCF; OTCQX: MTMCF and MTLMY) announced the company has established a Level 1 sponsored American Depository Receipts (ADR) program through the Bank of New York that commences trading on the OTCQX platform under the ticker MTLMY today. The Company continues to carry out the preparatory work toward a potential secondary Level 2 NASDAQ listing, targeted for Q3 2026 subject to market conditions, regulatory and board approvals. (https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-03045049-6A1306646&v=undefined).

Each ADR is a US security, denominated in US dollars representing 20 MTM ordinary Australian shares. The ADR program is non-dilutive and provides direct access to MTM securities for American broker-dealers, institutional and retail investors and ADRs are DTC-eligible in the U.S.

Michael Walshe, Managing Director and CEO of Metallium said, "The establishment of our ADR program and our work toward a NASDAQ listing is a natural evolution for us as a U.S.-focused industrial technology company. The ADR program expands direct access to MTM securities for American broker-dealers, institutional and retail investors, enhancing Metallium's visibility in the world's largest capital market as we broaden our shareholder base and align our capital-markets presence with our expanding U.S. operations."

Metallium Ltd. (https://www.metalliuminc.com) is pioneering a low-carbon, high efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earths elements and gold, from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite.

