Meta to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results

Meta to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced today that the company's third quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, October 29 2025.

Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at investor.atmeta.com , along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on October 29, 2025 will also be posted to the investor.atmeta.com website.

Disclosure Information
Meta uses the investor.atmeta.com and meta.com/news websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page ( facebook.com/zuck ), Instagram account ( instagram.com/zuck ) and Threads profile ( threads.net/zuck ) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Meta
Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.

Contacts

Investors:
Kenneth Dorell
investor@meta.com / investor.atmeta.com

Press:
Ashley Zandy
press@meta.com / meta.com/news

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meta-to-announce-third-quarter-2025-results-302572936.html

SOURCE Meta

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Meta PlatformsMETANASDAQ:META
META
The Conversation (0)
Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with over 3.6 billion monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. On the video side, the firm is in the process of building a library of premium content and monetizing it via ads or subscription revenue. Meta refers to this as Facebook Watch. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with 50% coming from the U.S. and Canada and 25% from Europe. With gross margins above 80%, Meta operates at a 30%-plus margin.

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Proposed Purchase of Uranium and Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Yellow Cake plc (AIM: YCA) ("Yellow Cake" or the "Company"), a specialist company operating in the uranium sector founded by Bacchus Capital Advisers ("Bacchus Capital"), holding physical uranium ("U3O8") for the long term and engaged in uranium-related commercial activities, today announces its intention to conduct a non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to raise gross proceeds of approximately US$125 million (equivalent to approximately £92.5 million) at the Placing Price (as defined below) (the "Placing").

The Placing will be conducted through an accelerated bookbuild which will be launched immediately following this announcement (the "Announcement") and will be made available to new and existing eligible institutional investors (the "Bookbuild"). The Placing is subject to the Terms and Conditions set out in the Appendix to this Announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 30, 2025, and August 29, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "LIFE Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein) for gross proceeds of $2,880,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). The Company also intends to close its previously announced charity flow-through offering up to 3,750,000 charity flow-through units of the Company at a price of $0.69 per charity flow-through unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,587,500.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Continues to Expand Scope of Gold Mineralization at O'Brien with Latest Drill Results

Radisson Continues to Expand Scope of Gold Mineralization at O'Brien with Latest Drill Results

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from fifteen new drill holes completed at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The fifteen holes represent step-outs below the existing geological model, east of the historic O'Brien Gold Mine (Figure 1) and are outside the scope of the recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA", see Radisson news release dated July 9, 2025). All holes intersected gold mineralization in characteristic quartz-sulphide-gold veins, and thirteen of the holes returned intercepts with grades and thicknesses consistent with the Project's existing mineral resources. These results continue to expand the scope of the Project's known gold mineralization. Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strong drilling targets identified next to high-grade gold-copper mine

Strong drilling targets identified next to high-grade gold-copper mine

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Cygnus has identified numerous drilling targets near the historic high-grade Cedar Bay mine, which produced 400Koz Au and 61Kt Cu at an average of 4% CuEq, 2 within the Chibougamau Project
  • Targets identified through ongoing review of historical data and drill logs using Cygnus' innovative custom-built AI solution
  • This highly successful approach has already delivered significant gold and copper results at Golden Eye, which will be included in the imminent resource update
  • Cedar Bay closed in 1990 when the price of copper was just US$1,150/t (US$0.52/lb) and gold was US$380/oz, and is located less than 3km from Cygnus' central processing plant
  • Cygnus aims to significantly increase the remaining unmined high-grade resource at Cedar Bay, which currently stands at 130kt at 8.9% CuEq Indicated and 230kt at 8.5% CuEq Inferred 1
  • Mineralisation is open in numerous directions, with high-grade intersections outside of the current resource, including: 3
    • 3.4m @ 16.8% CuEq (4.8% Cu, 15.2g/t Au & 23.3g/t Ag) (CB-27-9)
    • 2.9m @ 9.6% CuEq (8.4% Cu, 1.0g/t Au & 43.0g/t Ag) (CB-27-6)
  • At Corner Bay, final infill results have been received and will feed into next month's resource update; These include:
    • 3.5m @ 4.9% CuEq (4.2% Cu, 0.5g/t Au & 27.3g/t Ag) (CB-25-123)
    • 1.8m @ 7.7% CuEq (6.3% Cu, 0.9g/t Au & 45.9g/t Ag) (CB-25-125)
Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said : "These latest targets, supported by historical drilling data, are located right next to a high-grade mine, making them compelling.

"Given their potential to help drive resource growth, we are mobilising another rig with the aim of drilling the targets ASAP.

"In the meantime, we are feeding the final results from Corner Bay into our updated resource model, which is set to be released next month. The resource update, combined with a pipeline of targets and multiple rigs turning, ensures we are maximising our ability to create significant shareholder value.

"Uncovering these new growth targets through our compilation strategy adds further weight to the work we are doing in the background which has already delivered success at Golden Eye in a mere six months of taking ownership. The Chibougamau camp has successfully produced a significant amount of high-grade gold and copper over a long history with multiple mines that have not been geologically or economically examined in over 35 years".

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new promising targets next to an historic high-grade mine within its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Engages Strategic Advisors, Expands Capital Markets Team, and Launches AI-Powered Investor Tool

Forte Minerals Engages Strategic Advisors, Expands Capital Markets Team, and Launches AI-Powered Investor Tool

Forte Minerals Corp . (" Forte " or the " Company ") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce the expansion of its capital markets capabilities with three strategic initiatives:

  • The engagement of Mills Dunlop Capital Partners as M&A and strategic advisors;
  • The appointment of Port Guichon Strategic Advisory, as Investor Relations and Capital Markets Specialist;
  • And the launch of a new AI-powered investor platform via Versance.ai.

These additions support Forte's commitment to investor engagement, capital markets excellence, and digital transparency.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target

Charbone Hydrogen Issued $2M Convertible Replacement Debentures

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Closes in on US$3,900 as US Government Shuts Down

lithium investing

Lithium Americas and GM Advance Thacker Pass with Landmark Federal Funding

gold investing

End of Barrick Alliance Sends Japan Gold Shares Plummeting

Gold Investing

Aya Gold & Silver Refutes Resource Inflation Allegations

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target