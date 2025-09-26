Mesabi Trust Press Release

Commencement of Arbitration

On September 26, 2025, Mesabi Trust initiated arbitration against Northshore Mining Company ("Northshore") and its parent, Cleveland Cliffs Inc. ("Cliffs") and (Northshore and Cliffs, jointly, the "Operator"), the lessee/operator of the leased lands. Mesabi Trust commenced the arbitration proceeding through the American Arbitration Association. Mesabi Trust seeks damages and declaratory relief relating to the Operator's idling of Northshore's operations from May 2022 to April 2023 and underpayment of royalties on intercompany shipments from 2023 through the present.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements which statements are intended to be made under the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The length of the idling of Northshore operations could differ materially from current expectations due to inherent risks and uncertainties such as general adverse business and industry economic trends, uncertainties arising from war, terrorist events, recession, potential future impacts of tariffs and other global events, higher or lower customer demand for steel and iron ore, decisions by mine operators regarding curtailments or idling of production lines or entire plants, announcements and implementation of trade tariffs, environmental compliance uncertainties, difficulties in obtaining and renewing necessary operating permits, higher imports of steel and iron ore substitutes, processing difficulties, consolidation and restructuring in the domestic steel market, and other factors. Although the Mesabi Trustees believe that any such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. Mesabi Trust undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements made herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Mesabi Trust SHR Unit
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas
904-271-2520

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Mesabi TrustMSBNYSE:MSBBase Metals Investing
MSB
The Conversation (0)

Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust operates as a royalty trust in the United States. The company involves in the conservation and protection of the assets held. Its principally wholly-owned segment is iron ore mining segment and it generates income from the Peter Mitchell Mine, an iron mine located near Babbitt, Minnesota, at the eastern end of the Mesabi Iron Range. The principal assets of the firm consist of two different interests in certain properties in the Mesabi Iron Range and beneficial interest in the Mesabi Land Trust.

Neuroscientific Biopharmaceuticals

Neuroscientific to Acquire Leading Stem Cell Technology

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:NSB) to acquire StemSmartTM patented Stem Cell technology (StemSmart), for the manufacture of life-changing cellular medicine, Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSC), from Isopogen WA Ltd (Isopogen WA).

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Power International

Activity Report for the Quarter Ended June 2023

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (“LPI” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of quarterly activities for the period ending 30 June 2023. (“Quarter” or “Reporting Period”).
Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Power International

Activity Report For The Quarter Ended March 2023

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of quarterly activities for the period ending 31 March 2023. (“Quarter” or “Reporting Period”).

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Power International

The New Chilean National Lithium Policy

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide updated comments on the recent announcement of the new National Lithium Policy in Chile, and the potential impact it will have on the company’s Maricunga lithium brine project.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Power International

Activity Report For The Quarter Ended December 2022

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an overview of quarterly activities for the period ending 31 December 2022 (“Quarter”, “Reporting Period”), including subsequent events that might have a significant impact between 31 December 2022 and the issuance date of this Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 26, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") The Board of Directors, in recognition of exceptional performance and dedication, announces that they has chosen to   grant a total of 4,775,000 stock options to acquire the same number of common shares of the Company to Directors, Officers and consultants at a price of $0.255 per share, Certain options issued to Consultants are subject to vesting requirements. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan as approved by the Shareholders at the meeting in 2025 and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. 2,600,000 of the options issued to Directors and officers expire 3 years from the date of the grant, with the remaining 2,175,000 options having a term of either 2 or 1 years subject to the optionees continuing to act as consultants of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Announces Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it will offer (the "Offering") up to 17,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 for a period of twenty-four months following closing of the Offering, subject to accelerated expiry in the event the closing price of the Shares is $0.50 or higher for ten consecutive trading days.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is reviewing property acquisition opportunities within the Princeton and broader Quesnel Trough area in British Columbia.

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company commented: "The Quesnel Trough remains one of Canada's premier copper belts, and we see room to expand our land package with assets that meet our technical thresholds. We'll remain selective and cost-conscious, prioritizing properties that can complement our Flagship Copper Dome Project, accelerate our path to meaningful catalysts, and further entrench our footprint in the area."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide an update of activities at its Burchell Gold Copper project, 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire, Ontario.

Burchell Gold Copper Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Myoff Creek Preliminary Aeromagnetic and Radiometric Survey

Download the PDF here.

Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Advances La Estrella Coal Project with Key Heavy Equipment for Automated Operations

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued progress at its fully permitted La Estrella Coal Project in Santander, Colombia, highlighted by the arrival of key heavy equipment to support automated, mechanized operations and major advancements in camp construction for its expanding underground mining workforce.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, states:

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Searchlight Announces Completion of Share Consolidation

Angkor Resources Announces Grant Stock Options

Syntheia Signs Definitive Agreement for Call Center Acquisition

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Related News

Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$46, Gold Sets Another New All-time High

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd

Precious Metals Investing

Harvest Gold Provides Update on its Ongoing Drill Program at Mosseau and Has Completed its High-Resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey of Mosseau and Labelle

Precious Metals Investing

AERO ENERGY AND FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCE COMMENCEMENT OF DRILLING AT THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Australia Investing

American Uranium Limited Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved

Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold Strong at Record Highs, What's Really Happening Now