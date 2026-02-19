Meritage Homes Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH, "Meritage" or the "Company"), the fifth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, a 12% increase year-over-year from the quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share in 2025. This dividend is payable on March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on March 17, 2026.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2025. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Meritage has delivered over 210,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and External Communications
  (480) 515-8979 (office)
  investors@meritagehomes.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

mammoth-resources-corp mth nyse-mth
MTH
The Conversation (0)
Mithril Silver and Gold

Mithril Silver and Gold Returns 11.5m @ 8.61 g/t Gold, 57.6 g/t Silver from 44.5 Metres in Hole T2DH25-006 at Target 2 Area, Copalquin Property, Mexico

- New High-Grade Drilling Discovery in First Round of Shallow Drilling -

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril” or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) is pleased to provide high-grade maiden drill results for a new drill discovery at the Target 2 area in Mithril’s Copalquin silver and gold district property, Durango State, Mexico (Figure 1). Exploration... Keep Reading...
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 49 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2022. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services,... Keep Reading...

Mammoth Provides Update on Activities at Its Tenoriba Gold Property, Mexico

Mammoth Resources Corp. (TSXV:MTH), (the “Company”, or “Mammoth”) would like to provide an update on exploration activities at its Tenoriba precious metal, gold-silver property located in the prolific Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. Mammoth announced on... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Mercado Minerals Provides Exploration Update on Copalito; Reveals New Vein Discoveries

Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

Selta Project - Exploration Update

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

Related News

gold investing

Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

gold investing

Selta Project - Exploration Update

gold investing

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

precious metals investing

Silverco Announces Closing of Its $62.5 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

precious metals investing

THE Mining Investment Event Announces 2026 Issuers and Welcomes New and Returning Partners

precious metals investing

One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Provides Further Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador