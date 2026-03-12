Meritage Homes First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for April 23, 2026

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., plans to release the Company's first quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

To participate in the conference call, please go to Meritage's Investor Relations page to register for and access the live webcast. Alternatively, dial in to 1-800-445-7795 U.S. toll free or 1-785-424-1699 and reference the conference code MTHQ126 with the operator. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2025. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Meritage has delivered over 210,000 homes in its 40-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contacts: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and External Communications
(480) 515-8979 (office)
investors@meritagehomes.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

mammoth resources corp MTH NYSE:MTH
MTH
The Conversation (0)
Mithril Silver and Gold

Mithril Silver and Gold Returns 11.5m @ 8.61 g/t Gold, 57.6 g/t Silver from 44.5 Metres in Hole T2DH25-006 at Target 2 Area, Copalquin Property, Mexico

- New High-Grade Drilling Discovery in First Round of Shallow Drilling -

Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril” or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) is pleased to provide high-grade maiden drill results for a new drill discovery at the Target 2 area in Mithril’s Copalquin silver and gold district property, Durango State, Mexico (Figure 1). Exploration... Keep Reading...
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 8 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 49 th Emerging Growth Conference on February 8, 2022. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services,... Keep Reading...

Mammoth Provides Update on Activities at Its Tenoriba Gold Property, Mexico

Mammoth Resources Corp. (TSXV:MTH), (the “Company”, or “Mammoth”) would like to provide an update on exploration activities at its Tenoriba precious metal, gold-silver property located in the prolific Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. Mammoth announced on... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

Cartier Cuts 7.1 g/t Au over 8.0 m at Portal ; New Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Discovered

NevGold Mobilizes Drill To Test Historical Leach Pads To Advance The Near-Term Antimony Production Scenario at Limo Butte

Related News

oil and gas investing

Beyond Oil, Middle East Crisis Ripples Across Global Commodities

precious metals investing

The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Signs Definitive Forward Sales Agreement to Sell Magnesium Ore from Its Record Ridge Project

precious metals investing

Cartier Cuts 7.1 g/t Au over 8.0 m at Portal ; New Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Discovered

precious metals investing

NevGold Mobilizes Drill To Test Historical Leach Pads To Advance The Near-Term Antimony Production Scenario at Limo Butte

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Taking Key Steps to Advance Position in Prolific Gold Belt

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 24.6 Metres of 0.71% Ni, 0.56% Cu Including 6.1 Metres of 1.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario