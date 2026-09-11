Meridian Announces Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO,OTC:MRRDF) (FSE: N2E0) (Tradegate: N2E0) (OTCQX: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") announces that, on 10 September 2026 it granted the following conditional share awards under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Plan") to the following Non-Executive Directors, both of whom joined the Board immediately after the Company's annual general and special meeting on 29 June 2026. Awards take the form of deferred share units ("DSUs").

Name Role Award type Number of shares under award
Carlos Vilhena Non-executive director DSU 44,118
Felipe Holzhacker Alves Non-executive director DSU 44,118

 

In calculating the number of shares in the Company over which these awards have been granted, the Remuneration Committee of the Company has applied the price of CAD1.70/GBP£0.92 (being the last equity issue price).

The Board has granted DSUs to both Non-Executive Directors in order to satisfy commitments made to each Non-Executive Director prior to and in connection with their election by the shareholders to the Board, and before the admission of the Company's shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange. The aggregate value of the shares under each Non-Executive Director's award (CAD75,000 based on the last equity issue price of CAD1.70) reflects the value of awards granted historically to Non-Executive Directors in connection with their appointment.

The Company has consulted on these arrangements with major shareholders.

DSUs will normally vest in twelve equal monthly instalments conditional upon the relevant individual's continued engagement. The actual payout or settlement of a DSU is only applicable once a Director leaves the Board.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining plc

Mr. Gilbert Clark - CEO and Director
Meridian Mining plc
8th Floor, 4 More London Riverside
London SE1 2AU
United Kingdom
Email: info@meridianmining.co
Ph: +44 (0) 203 930 3145 (GMT)

Media Enquiries:
Gareth Tredway / Saskia Sizen
Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: meridianmining@tavistock.co.uk

Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts here: https://meridianmining.co/contact/
Follow Meridian on X: https://X.com/MeridianMining
Further information can be found at: www.meridianmining.co

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Carlos Vilhena
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Meridian Mining plc
b) LEI 984500EB404A37FD8886
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each


Identification code GB00BVPND783


b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s) Volume(s)


Nil consideration 44,118





d) Aggregated information N/A


- Aggregated volume


- Price


e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Felipe Holzhacker Alves
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Meridian Mining plc
b) LEI 984500EB404A37FD8886
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 each


Identification code GB00BVPND783


b) Nature of the transaction Grant of an award under the Meridian Mining Omnibus Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)





Price(s) Volume(s)


Nil consideration 44,118





d) Aggregated information N/A


- Aggregated volume


- Price


e) Date of the transaction 10 September 2026
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313963

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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