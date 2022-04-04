Resource News Investing News

Merida Minerals Inc., a base metals exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on Monday, April 4, 2022, under the stock ticker symbol "ESPN".

"The listing of Merida's common shares for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange is a great milestone for our Company. We believe we are well positioned to explore high quality base metal opportunities in Spain, a country our team and board has a rich history in," commented Norm Brewster, Chief Executive Officer of Merida. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company, we would like to thank our shareholders and stakeholders in Canada and Spain for their support, as we take this exciting next step in the Merida story," noted Mr. Brewster.

About Merida Minerals Inc.

Merida Minerals Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Merida is currently focused on developing the long-term mining potential of its core asset, the Zinc, Copper, Lead enriched Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property in the low-risk and historic mining district of Extremadura in Southwest Spain. The PBR property covers an area of 90 km2. Merida, through its subsidiary, La Joya, has entered into a purchase agreement with Auplata S.A. to acquire a 100% interest in the PBR property. The management of Merida contains industry veterans who have more than 80 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Minerals, with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information include, among others, the future plans of Merida, the expected trading date of the Common Shares on the TSXV, as well as information relating to Merida. Although Merida believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Merida can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks (i) that the future plans of Merida may differ from those that currently are contemplated; and (ii) that the expected trading date of the Common Shares may change. Additional risks include those disclosed in the Filing Statement, which are incorporate herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

This news release is not an offer of the securities for sale in the United States. The securities described in this news release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) absent registration or an exemption from registration. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

TinOne Appoints Paul Matysek and Craig Parry to Technical Advisory Board

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC ) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointments of Paul Matysek and Craig Parry to the Company's Technical Advisory Board.

Mr. Matysek and Mr. Parry will join Dr. Stuart Smith and Dr. Scott Halley on the Technical Advisory Board and will provide TinOne's executive team and board of directors with insight and recommendations on project development and strategic goals as the Company prepares to commence field work at its Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle tin projects in Tasmania, Australia .

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Paul and Craig as the latest members of TinOne's Technical Advisory Board," commented Chris Donaldson , TinOne's Executive Chairman. "Paul and Craig each bring with them decades of experience in exploration and project development and have proven track records of success in capital markets and creating shareholder value. The newly formed Technical Advisory Board will be a tremendous asset to TinOne as we prepare to undertake aggressive exploration programs at our Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle tin projects."

Paul Matysek

Paul Matysek is a geologist/geochemist by training, a successful alpha entrepreneur and consistent creator of shareholder value with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Since 2004, as either CEO or Executive Chairman, Mr. Matysek has sold six publicly listed mineral exploration and development companies, in aggregate worth over $2.5 billion .

Most recently in June 2021 , as Chief Executive Officer, he sold Gold X Mining Corp. to Gran Colombia Gold Corp. for over $250 million in an all-share transaction. In March 2018 , as Executive Chairman, he sold Lithium X Energy Corp. to Nextview New Energy Lion Hong Kong Limited for $265 million in cash. Earlier, in July 2016 , Mr. Matysek, as President and CEO, sold Goldrock Mines Corp. to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. He was also previously CEO of Lithium One Inc., which merged with Galaxy Resources Limited of Australia to create a multi-billion-dollar integrated lithium company. He served as CEO of Potash One Inc., which was acquired by K+S Ag for $434-million cash in a friendly takeover in 2011. Mr. Matysek was also the co-founder and CEO of Energy Metals Corp., a uranium company that grew from a market capitalization of $10 million in 2004 to approximately $1.8 billion when sold in 2007.

Craig Parry

Craig Parry has over 20 years in the resources sector, and is a co-founder and Partner of Inventa Capital, a private natural resource investment company. In addition to being a Partner of Inventa Capital, Craig is the Chairman of Vizsla Silver, Skeena Resources, and is a General Partner of EMR Capital and a former senior advisor to the fund.

Prior to Inventa Capital, Craig was a co-founder and founding director of NexGen Energy and was co-founder of IsoEnergy as its President, CEO and Director until 2021. He was a co-founder of the Tigers Realm Group and was appointed to the Boards of Tigers Realm Minerals and Tigers Realm Metals in 2011 and appointed CEO of Tigers Realm Coal in 2012. Craig, as an exploration and business development geologist, was responsible for the business development activities of the Tigers Realm Group since inception in 2008.

Prior to joining Tigers Realm, Craig was the Business Development Manager for G-Resources Limited responsible for mergers and acquisitions and Principal Geologist - New Business at Oxiana Limited responsible for strategy and business development initiatives in bulk and energy commodities. At Rio Tinto, Craig led exploration programs for iron ore, copper, diamonds, coal and bauxite in Australia , Asia and South America and was Principal Geologist for the Kintyre Uranium project pre-feasibility study. Craig holds an Honours Degree in Geology and is a Member of the AusIMM.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 175,000 incentive stock options to a director and a consultant of the Company. The incentive stock options will vest over a period of three years, have an exercise price of $0.27 per share, and are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin and gold projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia . The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio through aggressive exploration programs.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward–Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward–looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward–looking statements or information. These forward–looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the development of the Company's projects, including drilling programs and mobilization of drill rigs; future mineral exploration, development and production; and completion of a maiden drilling program.

Forward–looking statements and forward–looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of TinOne, future growth potential for TinOne and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; TinOne's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect TinOne's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements or forward-looking information and TinOne has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on early stage mineral projects; metal price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Australia ; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in TinOne's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward–looking statements or forward-looking information. Although TinOne has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. TinOne does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward–looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

