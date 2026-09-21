Merck Canada Partners with the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts to Present the North American Premiere of Chiharu Shiota: The Soul Trembles

Merck Canada Partners with the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts to Present the North American Premiere of Chiharu Shiota: The Soul Trembles

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, is proud to be the presenting partner of Chiharu Shiota: The Soul Trembles, a landmark contemporary art exhibition making its North American premiere at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) from September 26, 2026, to February 14, 2027.

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Organized by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and the Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, this comprehensive retrospective represents over thirty years of Berlin-based Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota's creative evolution. The highly anticipated art exhibition features Shiota's signature site-specific thread installations, which are meticulously hand-woven in situ, alongside eight delicate sculptures, performance videos, drawings, and rare archival documents.

Merck Canada's collaboration with the MMFA represents a natural alignment of values. Through the immersive thread installations, the exhibition gives physical form to complex, universal emotions such as vulnerability, memory, and hope, which are deeply informed by the artist's own health challenges. By supporting this exhibition, Merck Canada honors the intricate, multifaceted journeys of the patients we serve, acknowledging that understanding the patient experience extends far beyond clinical care.

"As a proud member of the Montreal community since 1911, we are honoured to partner with a historic institution like the MMFA to share this beautiful testament to the human spirit. At Merck Canada, our mission to save and improve lives is inspired every day by the resilience of those navigating profound health challenges. The deeply personal narrative conveyed throughout Chiharu Shiota: The Soul Trembles, and its extraordinary ability to weave themes of vulnerability, survival, and human connection, resonate powerfully with that mission," said David Jones, Managing Director of Merck Canada.

In addition to the exhibit itself, Merck Canada and the MMFA are also collaborating on an art and health initiative, distinct from the museum's regular programming. Inspired by the exhibition's themes of life and mortality, the Museum will host custom-designed art and wellness visits and workshops specifically tailored for community groups impacted by cancer, their families, and caregivers.

"Through this monumental exhibition, we are inviting audiences to step into a shared space of reflection. Thank you to Merck Canada for their generosity in supporting this powerful and deeply moving exhibition, presented in North America for the first time. Here, art and science converge as vital tools to start dialogue, explore complex human experiences, and foster collective healing," said Jo-Anne Duchesne, Director General, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Foundation.

About Merck Canada

At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable, and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information about our operations in Canada, visit www.merck.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn @MerckCanada.

Media Requests:
Merck Canada Media Centre
1-833-906-3725
mediacanada@merck.com

SOURCE Merck

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