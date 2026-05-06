Merck Animal Health Selects Salesforce's Agentforce Life Sciences for Customer Engagement to Transform Animal Care and Enhance Support Experiences for Employees

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, and Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), today announced that Merck Animal Health has selected Agentforce Life Sciences for Customer Engagement to create a unified, 360-degree view and support experience for veterinarians, pet owners, and production animal farmers across all channels.
Leveraging Agentforce 360, Merck Animal Health aims to improve access to its medicines and devices and drive efficiencies with:
- Unified customer views, using the Agentforce 360 Platform as its secure, single source of truth with Data 360 to unify information sources like production monitoring devices, pet microchips, and automatic feeders with prescription history and preferences.
- Always-on self-service, leveraging a centralized, omni-channel contact center, including Experience Cloud to create centralized landing pages and a seamless digital ecommerce experience for its wellness services and products.
- Hyperpersonalize B2B and B2C programs with tailored Agentforce Marketing journeys and campaigns, connected across sales and marketing, including subscription and warranty management to boost vet and animal owner loyalty.
- Intelligent sales powered by Agentforce Life Sciences , creating a conversational user experience with ready-to-use, industry-specific workflows and actions for account tracking, incentive compensation , and up- and cross-sell opportunities.
By consolidating monitoring technology and biopharma systems across business units onto a single platform, Merck Animal Health will be able to better serve its customers, reduce waste, and lower its cost to serve while increasing acquisition and retention and achieving its mission through "The Science of Healthier Animals®."
"At Merck Animal Health, we support the strong bond between people and their pets and help protect international public health, ensure food safety, and increase protein supply. Using Salesforce's Agentforce Life Sciences as our ‘OneCRM,' we will reimagine the way we engage with our veterinarians, pet owners, production animal farmers, and the animals under their care." — Juanjo Francesch, VP, Animal Health IT, Merck Animal Health
"One of the most critical challenges for animal health is often a fragmented view of care, making it difficult for veterinarians to deliver seamless support. Our partnership with Merck Animal Health and the deployment of Agentforce Life Sciences gives them a unified, intelligent platform to finally break down those data silos. This is more than just a system upgrade. We're fundamentally reimagining how veterinarians deliver care, ensuring the best possible health outcomes for pets and livestock around the world." — Tara Helm, Life Sciences Solutions Strategy Leader, Salesforce
About Merck Animal Health
Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA, is a global animal health business committed to The Science of Healthier Animals®. For more than 130 years, we have pioneered groundbreaking science. Today, we are driven by continuous innovation to develop breakthrough medicines, vaccines and technology. Rooted in direct experience on the farm and in the clinic, we work hand in hand with our customers every step of the way. Our singular focus is to empower those who care for animals, helping them manage their vital responsibility with confidence. Because when it comes to animal health, no one sees it like we do. For more information, visit http://www.merck-animal-health.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram .
About Salesforce
Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit salesforce.com for more information.
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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506784894/en/
Ned Ehrbar
Merck
Global Media Relations
646-593-1669
ned.ehrbar@merck.com
Maha Neouchy
Salesforce
Public Relations
408-568-8442
pr@salesforce.com