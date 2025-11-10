Megaport to Acquire Latitude.sh, Creating an Industry-leading Compute and Network-as-a-Service Platform to Power High-performance Applications and AI Workloads Globally

Megaport to Acquire Latitude.sh, Creating an Industry-leading Compute and Network-as-a-Service Platform to Power High-performance Applications and AI Workloads Globally

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1), the world's leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Latitude.sh, a leading global Compute-as-a-Service company delivering high-performance CPU and GPU infrastructure on demand.

Following completion of the acquisition, the combined capabilities will create a global platform that unites Megaport's private, high-speed connectivity fabric with Latitude.sh's compute infrastructure, enabling enterprises to rapidly deploy and connect critical workloads across more than 1,000 data centres in 26 countries.

"Megaport has long been trusted by the world's largest enterprises to move workloads seamlessly between data centers and the cloud," said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport. "By bringing Latitude.sh into the fold, we're extending that promise beyond the network, and into high-performance, optimized compute, complementing cloud providers. Together, we will not only serve the massive traditional compute market but will also open the door to the explosive AI infrastructure space and the hyper-growth market of inference."

Gui Soubihe, CEO of Latitude.sh, added: "This is a tremendous opportunity to extend our compute platform—capable of deploying dedicated CPUs and GPUs on demand—into the world's largest Network-as-a-Service provider. The combination of Latitude.sh's on-demand optimized compute with Megaport's global private high-speed network will create a cutting-edge globally automated Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform."

Latitude.sh provides high-performance CPU and GPU infrastructure, in 20 key markets across 10 countries, combining simplicity, speed, and scalability. With developer-friendly APIs, predictable billing, and the ability to deploy workloads in as little as five seconds, the platform empowers Latitude's 1150+ customers to scale compute resources for enterprise applications, high-performance blockchain nodes, SaaS, gaming, adtech, and streaming services. With an advanced fleet of over 7700 servers and dedicated NVIDIA AI clusters, Latitude supports inference, fine-tuning, and training workloads for startups, large enterprises, and service providers alike.

By integrating Latitude.sh into Megaport's global private high-speed network, enterprises will be able to spin up compute and seamlessly interconnect it with clouds, partners, and over 1000 data centers worldwide.

"This acquisition marks a new chapter for Megaport," Reid continued. "We are building an industry-leading platform where network and compute converge globally. This positions Megaport at the heart of the hybrid cloud and AI-driven future."

The transaction is expected to close on or before 31 December 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and approvals.

About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable, and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by the world's leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 1000+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Get connected at megaport.com .

About Latitude.sh

Latitude.sh is a global Compute-as-a-Service platform that delivers high-performance, optimized CPU and GPU compute infrastructure in seconds. With a developer-first experience and a globally distributed footprint, Latitude.sh enables enterprises and innovators to scale AI, cloud-native, and enterprise workloads faster and more efficiently.

Media Enquiries
Adam Hennessy, Senior Director - Brand & Communications, Megaport
Phone: +61 7 3088 7400
media@megaport.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

MEGAPORT FPO [MP1]MP1:AUAU:MP1Tech Investing
MP1:AU
The Conversation (0)
Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type ATLANTIS SUBMARINES INTL HLDS November 24, 2025 December 29,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of banknote with overlaid stock market data and charts.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Feel the Heat Amid Valuation Fears

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces a breakthrough solution designed to dramatically expand the addressable market for HPDI™ while significantly improving... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date BATT Dark Star Minerals Inc. Thursday November 6, 2025 BLO Cannabix Technologies Inc. FNI Fathom Nickel Inc. NXT NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. PLAS PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.... Keep Reading...
September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C Cashflow

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Appendix 4C CashflowDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025

Energy Technologies (EGY:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Two Pools Gold Project Update

High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George

Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nextech3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 550,000 Shares of Company Stock In Open Market Buys

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Gold Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

High-Grade Gold and Antimony Zones Delineated at St George

Gold Investing

Heliostar Eyes Gold Production to 300,000 Ounces by End of Decade

Base Metals Investing

Noble Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

uranium investing

US Reinstates Uranium as Critical Mineral, Boosting Domestic Producers

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?