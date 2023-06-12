Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Medtronic to present new data on its intelligent dosing platforms at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in medical technology, today announced its participation in the upcoming American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 83 rd Scientific Sessions in San Diego on Jun. 23-26, 2023 . During the conference, Medtronic will present new data and clinical outcomes across a broad population of patients from its newly FDA-approved MiniMed™ 780G system with Guardian™ 4 sensor — which began shipping in the U.S. earlier this month — as well as their Extended Infusion Set and InPen™ smart insulin pen.

Medtronic will showcase its most advanced diabetes technology, including next-generation sensors, intelligent dosing systems and automated insulin delivery systems, such as the MiniMed™ 780G system, which the recent ADAPT clinical study * has shown can achieve better outcomes than multiple daily injections (MDI) of insulin with an intermittently scanned CGM (isCGM) alone.

Scientific Presentations
The following poster and oral scientific data presentations represent the work of Medtronic employees and independent investigators using Medtronic devices in their research. Poster presentations will be available to all attendees for viewing throughout the conference.

MiniMed™ 780G Data Presentations

  • "Six Months Experience on Meal Announcement with Three Personalized Presets of Carbohydrates vs. Precise Carbohydrate Counting in Adolescents with Type 1 Diabetes Using the MiniMed 780G System" – oral presentation (62-OR) by Goran Petrovski , MD, PhD, Sidra Medicine , Doha, Qatar , on Friday, Jun. 23 at 3:00 p.m. PDT
  • "12-Month Treatment Satisfaction (TS) and Fear of Hypoglycemia (FoH) Outcomes in the ADAPT study: A Randomized Controlled Trial Comparing an Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop System (AHCL) to Multiple Daily Injections (MDI) with Intermittently Scanned CGM (isCGM)" – poster presentation (904-P) by Ohad Cohen , M.D., senior global medical affairs director, Medtronic Diabetes, on Sunday, Jun. 25 at 11:30 a.m. PDT
  • "Cost-effectiveness Analysis of MiniMed™ 780G system versus Multiple Daily Injections with Intermittently Scanned CGM (isCGM) - A United States Perspective" – poster presentation (999-P) by Mallika Kommareddi , MPH, principal health economics and outcomes research specialist, Medtronic Diabetes on Sunday, Jun. 25 at 11:30 a.m. PDT
  • "Cost-effectiveness of MiniMed™ 780G Therapy Compared to Multiple Daily Injections (MDI) with Intermittently Scanned Continuous Glucose Monitoring (isCGM) in People with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D): A Singapore Perspective" – poster presentation (1009-P) by Daphne Su-Lyn Gardner , MD, senior consultant in endocrinology in Singapore General Hospital on Sunday, Jun. 25 at 11:30 a.m. PDT
  • "Robustness of MiniMed™ Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop (AHCL) Algorithm on a Spectrum of Glycemic Control" – poster presentation (927-P) by John Shin , Ph.D., MBA, senior clinical research director, Medtronic Diabetes on Sunday, Jun. 25 at 11:30 a.m. PDT
  • "Improved Glycemic Control with Less Effort during Real-World MiniMed™ 780G Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop (AHCL) System Use by Children with T1D" – poster presentation (1119-P) by Jen McVean , M.D., pediatric endocrinologist, senior director, medical affairs, Medtronic Diabetes on Monday, Jun. 26 at 11:30 a.m. PDT
  • "Higher Time in Range Demonstrated in Children Using Intensive Advanced Hybrid Closed-Loop (AHCL) System Settings" – poster presentation (1120-P) by Jen McVean , M.D., pediatric endocrinologist, senior director, medical affairs, Medtronic Diabetes on Monday, Jun. 26 at 11:30 a.m. PDT

Extended Infusion Set (EIS) Presentations

  • "Real-World Clinical Data on the Extended Infusion Set" – poster presentation (910-P) by Tim Kwa, senior product engineer, Medtronic on Sunday, Jun. 25 at 11:30 a.m. PDT

InPen™ Presentations

  • "Glycemic Impact of Meal-Dosing Behavior in Users of the InPen™ Smart Insulin Pen (SIP) Paired with Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)" – oral presentation (58-OR) by Madison Smith , Ph.D., R.N., CDCES, R&D Clinical Product Manager, Medtronic Diabetes on Friday, Jun 23 at 2:00 p.m. PDT

Analyst and Investor Briefing
Medtronic will host an analyst and investor briefing to highlight initiatives in its Diabetes business on Sunday, Jun. 25 at 1:00 p.m. PDT . Medtronic management, including Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, and Que Dallara, executive vice president and Medtronic Diabetes president, will make a formal presentation immediately followed by answering questions from institutional investors and equity analysts. A live, listen-only webcast will be available and can be accessed by clicking on the Events link at investorrelations.medtronic.com on Jun. 25 . An archived replay will be available on the same webpage later in the day. This event is not part of the official ADA Scientific Sessions.

Medtronic Sponsored Events
In addition, the following symposia will feature discussions with Medtronic and independent speakers. Details are as follows:

  • Product Theater: "Global Experience: Success for all on the MiniMed™ 780G system" on Saturday, Jun. 24 , 12:30-1:30 p.m. PDT . The event will feature:

Expert

Topic

Jen Sherr, M.D., Ph.D., pediatric endocrinologist
at Yale School of Medicine and primary investigator
of the clinical trial of the MiniMed 780G system

Product overview, including quality of life
impact and real-world case study

Tadej Battelino, M.D., professor, head of the
department of pediatric endocrinology, diabetes
and metabolism at the University Children's Hospital,
Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ease of use for healthcare professionals

Bruno Grassi, Ph.D., assistant professor at the
School of Medicine, Department of Nutrition,
Diabetes and Metabolism, Pontificia Universidad
Católica de Chile, Santiago

Evidence across a wide variety of patient types

Jen McVean, M.D., pediatric endocrinologist,
senior director, medical affairs, Medtronic Diabetes

Clinical evidence overview

  • Exhibit Booth featuring interactive components focused on diabetes technology, clinical outcomes and support offerings for healthcare professionals and patients. In-Booth Presentations will include:
    • "The Brain Behind the Brains of the Minimed™ 780G System: Meet Lou Lintereur and Smartguard™ Technology," on June 24 at 11:30 a.m. PDT by Lou Lintereur, Sr. Distinguished Engineer, Medtronic Diabetes.
    • "The Minimed™ 780G System: Designed for Real Life – Including Those Tricky Mealtimes," on June 24 at 2:00 p.m. PDT by Jen McVean , M.D., pediatric endocrinologist, senior director, medical affairs, Medtronic Diabetes.
    • "Closing the Health Disparity Gap through Technology. How InPen™ Smart Insulin Pen Can Help Advance Health Equity," on June 25 at 12:40 p.m. PDT by Nana-Hawa Yayah Jones , M.D., Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
    • "Spinal Cord Stimulation: A Therapy for DPN Pain Worthy of Your Referral," on June 25 at 1:10 p.m. PDT by Nalani Hunsaker , PA-C, MCMSc, BC-ADM., Seven Star Endocrinology, Seven Star Medical Group, Menifee, California and Kauai Medical Clinic Hawaii Pacific Health, Lihue, Hawaii

*Study design: n=82, T1D ≥ 2 years, aged ≥ 18 years, A1c ≥ 8.5%, MDI ≥ 2 years, isCGM ≥ 3 months.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic ( www.medtronicdiabetes.com )
Medtronic Diabetes is on a mission to alleviate the burden of diabetes by empowering individuals to live life on their terms, with the most advanced diabetes technology and always-on support when and how they need it. We've pioneered first-of-its-kind innovations for over 40 years and are committed to designing the future of diabetes management through next-generation sensors (CGM), intelligent dosing systems, and the power of data science and AI while always putting the customer experience at the forefront.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Janet Cho

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-818-403-7028

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-to-present-new-data-on-its-intelligent-dosing-platforms-at-the-american-diabetes-association-83rd-scientific-sessions-301847644.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Glen Eagle Resources Announces Nomination of Additional Director to the Board in Connection with Its Upcoming AGM

(TheNewswire)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that the Company has nominated Mr. Michel Serres for election to the Corporation's board of directors in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting (" AGM "), to be held on June 22, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Groundbreaking Mass Spectrometer to Revolutionize Biological Discovery

Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Astral mass spectrometer combines high resolution and speed to accelerate the discovery of new proteins and advance precision medicine

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today unveiled the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer , one of the most significant advancements in mass spectrometry in 15 years. The new Astral analyzer combines fast throughput, high sensitivity and deep proteome coverage to allow researchers worldwide to uncover proteins that previously evaded detection and make breakthrough discoveries more efficiently than ever. Researchers can use this information to identify new clinical biomarkers, reveal diseases earlier and develop new interventions for everything from cardiovascular disease to cancer.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference in New York City

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a leading pan-America (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET in New York City. A copy of the presentation will be available at www.knighttx.com .

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic names Ken Washington new Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced that Ken Washington Ph.D., has been appointed Medtronic Chief Technology and Innovation Officer. In this newly created role, Dr. Washington will leverage his extensive experience leading technology development and execution across industries including robotics, consumer products, automotive, and space, to accelerate innovation-driven growth in service of the company's mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life. Dr. Washington will also become a member of the Medtronic Executive Committee.

"This new leadership role will help Medtronic to harness the innovative spirit of our founders and ensure we are capitalizing on our scientific and technological knowledge to invent, innovate and disrupt the healthcare technology market of the future," said Geoff Martha, chairman and CEO, Medtronic. "Dr. Washington will help Medtronic expand use of our technology platforms across our portfolio – including robotics, sensors, implantables and AI – improving our returns on investments in innovation and expanding our technological competitive advantage to drive durable growth."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OraPharma and Alex Rodriguez Team Up to Raise Awareness About the Importance of Managing Gum Disease

Cover Your Bases Campaign Kicks Off Oral Health Month with ARESTIN (minocycline HCI) Patient Ambassador Alex Rodriguez

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) and its oral health care business, OraPharma, today announced its collaboration with World Series Champion, Alex Rodriguez to launch a national awareness campaign about the prevalence and impact of gum disease. The Cover Your Bases campaign includes educational content about the disease and encourages patients to talk to their dentist about comprehensive treatment options. The campaign launch is timed to Oral Health Month recognized throughout June and features Alex as a patient ambassador.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
laptop, stethoscope, smartphone, pen and eyeglasses on desk

How to Invest in Medical Devices (Updated 2023)

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.

This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and prevention of diseases and physical conditions, and it continues to develop rapidly.

Examples of medical devices include neurostimulation devices, surgical implants, ultrasound imaging devices and robotic medical technology, along with insulin pumps and insulin pens for diabetes. Just as pharmaceutical companies seek to serve unmet needs, medical device companies do the same via innovative technologies.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Ocumetics Announces Appointment of President and CEO

Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

CanAlaska Proposes to Spinout Five Nickel Properties

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Proposes to Spinout Five Nickel Properties

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Overhauls Leadership Team to Compete in Global Lithium Race

Precious Metals Investing

Gleason & Sons Makes $1.6 Million Strategic Investment in Empress Royalty as High-Yielding Investments Boost Cash Flow

Base Metals Investing

Trailbreaker Resources Options Portion of the Eagle Lake Property to Vizsla Copper Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

VICTORY EXPANDING ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM PROPERTY BY 100 CLAIMS UPON ANALYSIS OF PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS RECENTLY COMPLETED DRILL PROGRAM

×