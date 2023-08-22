Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Medtronic to participate in upcoming investor conferences

- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today confirmed its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 , at 12:00 p . m . EDT (11:00 a. m . CDT )
Geoff Martha, chairman and chief executive officer, will answer questions on the medtech industry and on the company.

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Monday, September 11, 2023 , at 9:20 a. m . EDT (8:20 a. m . CDT )
Karen Parkhill , executive vice president & chief financial officer, IT & enterprise excellence, will answer questions on the company.

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2023
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 , at 3:55 p . m . BST (9:55a. m . CDT )
Geoff Martha, chairman & chief executive officer, will answer questions on the company.

A live webcast of each Q&A session will be available on the date and time of each of the conferences noted above by clicking on the Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com . An archive of each Q&A session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic . Medtronic plc , headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT ), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:




Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301907381.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/22/c5959.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results

Broad strength across businesses and geographies results in mid-single digit revenue growth, driven by execution, innovation, and improved underlying fundamentals

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 (FY24), which ended July 28, 2023 .

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Notification: Deadline Reminder for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP(www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Bausch Health Companies Inc. ("Bausch") (NYSE:BHC). The action charges Bausch with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Bausch's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Bausch's investors have suffered significant losses

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BAUSCH LOSSES. YOU CAN ALSO CLICK ON THE FOLLOWING LINK OR COPY AND PASTE IN YOUR BROWSER: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/bausch-health-companies-inc?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=bhc&mktm=r

CANNOT VIEW THIS VIDEO? PLEASE CLICK HERE

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE:SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: AUGUST 6, 2020 THROUGH MAY 3, 2023

CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO DISCUSS YOUR RIGHTS:

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at info@ktmc.com

Kessler Topaz is one of the world's foremost advocates in protecting the public against corporate fraud and other wrongdoing. Our securities fraud litigators are regularly recognized as leaders in the field individually and our firm is both feared and respected among the defense bar and the insurance bar. We are proud to have recovered billions of dollars for our clients and the classes of shareholders we represent.

BAUSCH'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Bausch is a pharmaceutical company known for its majority ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (B+L). In 2016, Bausch was forced to replace its senior management and attempt to rebuild its reputation after it was revealed that it had engaged in one of the most egregious cases of securities fraud in U.S. history. Among other things, Bausch was forced to restate its financial statements, enter into a settlement with the SEC, and settle a class action with investors for a payment of more than $1.1 billion. The class action lawsuit, however, did not resolve all of Bausch's investors' claims as a number of "Opt-Out Plaintiffs", consisting of numerous institutional and professional investors, proceeded with their claims after the settlement. According to the complaint, the potential damages at issue from the Opt-Out Plaintiffs equals approximately $4.2 billion.

The Class Period begins on August 6, 2020, when Bausch announced a plan to spinoff B+L as a separate company in order to reduce Bausch's debt. When the spinoff was announced, Bausch knew they faced substantial risk from the Opt-Out Plaintiffs. Bausch also knew that spinning-off B+L would leave Bausch with significant debt and the loss of the cashflow B+L had historically generated.

On May 5, 2022, B+L effected the spinoff and began trading as an independent company under the ticker "BLCO" on the NYSE. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly described the B+L spinoff as an attempt to reduce Bausch's debt and said the spinoff was in the best interest of Bausch shareholders. The spinoff was actually an attempt to shield valuable assets from the Opt-Out Plaintiffs that ultimately operated to the detriment of ordinary Bausch shareholders.

On May 4, 2023, Bausch released its first quarter 2023 financial results, revealing negative earnings, indicating further delay of its B+L spinoff share distribution, which had been originally scheduled for May 2022. Analysts claimed that the probability of a distribution was now less than 50% and unlikely to occur in the near term. Following this news, Bausch's stock price fell $1.51, or 25.3%, to close at $5.89 per share on May 4, 2023.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Bauschinvestors may, no later than September 25, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLPor other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Bausch investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against Bausch, Kelk v. Bausch Health Companies, et al., Case No.23-cv-03996, is filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey before the Honorable Zahid Nisar Quraishi.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE CASE

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country and around the world. The firm has developed a global reputation for excellence and has recovered billions of dollars for victims of fraud and other corporate misconduct. All of our work is driven by a common goal: to protect investors, consumers, employees and others from fraud, abuse, misconduct and negligence by businesses and fiduciaries. The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



Medtronic announces cash dividend for second quarter of fiscal year 2024

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, August 17, 2023, approved an increase in the company's cash dividend for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 versus the prior year, raising the quarterly amount to $0 .69 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the first quarter dividend announcement made by the company in May 2023. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 46 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 22, 2023.

Over 3.3M Meals Packed by Medtronic Employee Volunteers

Medtronic employees are dedicated to helping others through volunteering and community engagement beyond their daily jobs. As part of the annual Medtronic volunteering drive, employees in Minneapolis packed 98,700 meals in just two days this summer - contributing to over 3.3M meals packed by Medtronic employees in partnership with Meals From The Heart. The meals are distributed to local food shelves

Learn more about how employees' commitment to giving back makes an impact across communities.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of CorEvitas

Advances World-Class Clinical Research Capabilities with Leading Regulatory-Grade Registries Platform

Expected to Be Accretive to Adjusted Earnings Per Share 1

Glen Eagle Resources Announces Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that it has completed the settlement of a $100,000 convertible debenture dated July 18, 2020 which matured on July 18, 2023, by issuing 2,720,000 common shares (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share to repay $100,000 in principal (2,000,000 Common Shares) and $36,000 in accrued interest (720,000 Common Shares) (the " Debt Settlement "). The Common Shares issued under the Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws

