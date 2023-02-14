Slave Lake Zinc Identifies Significant Lithium Potential at O'Connor Lake Project

Medtronic to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended on Friday, January 27, 2023 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 , to discuss results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2023. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

Within 24 hours of the broadcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 . For fiscal year 2024, Medtronic plans to report its first, second, third, and fourth quarter results on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 , November 21, 2023 , February 20, 2024 , and Thursday, May 23, 2024 , respectively. For these events, confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

