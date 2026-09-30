Medtronic Named to Fortune 2026 'Change the World' List for Touch Surgery Ecosystem and Healthy Neighbor

Medtronic Named to Fortune 2026 'Change the World' List for Touch Surgery Ecosystem and Healthy Neighbor

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / Medtronic today announced it has been named to the prestigious FORTUNE 2026 ‘Change the World' list for its Touch Surgery™ ecosystem and Healthy Neighbor program through Medtronic LABS. The annual list showcases companies working to combat global issues and drive positive social or environmental change.

The recognition highlights how Medtronic is harnessing technology to improve healthcare outcomes from the operating room to underserved communities.

Touch Surgery™ ecosystem transforms the future of surgery
The Touch Surgery TM ecosystem uses AI to analyze surgery and enables livestreaming for remote collaboration, helping physicians review procedures and improve surgical practices. Connecting the full surgical journey from planning and training to intraoperative collaboration, Touch Surgery now supports thousands of surgeons in 30+ countries worldwide. Announced in July 2026, Touch SurgeryTM Aide, the next-generation compute platform for the operating rooms, extends the platform by adding AI-powered, real-time support. This helps surgeons access actionable insights during robotic and laparoscopic procedures while enabling teams to review cases and continuously improve surgical decision-making.

"Our vision is to make the best surgery available to more people, regardless of where they live," said Matt Anderson, senior vice president and president, Surgical business at Medtronic. "The Touch Surgery TM ecosystem enables surgeons to deliver upon intelligence and perform procedures with greater consistency and confidence, helping to advance Medtronic's commitment to expand access to the best possible care around the world."

Medtronic LABS addresses health disparities with Virtua Health
In partnership with Virtua Health, the Healthy Neighbor program was designed to address chronic health disparities in Camden, New Jersey. Located just across the river from Philadelphia, Camden residents face a reduction in life expectancy of nearly 16 years compared to neighborhoods just 6.5 miles away. In particular, the rates of diabetes and high blood pressure in Camden are dramatically higher than in nearby communities.

Virtua Health partnered with Medtronic LABS, a nonprofit funded by Medtronic, to bring community health workers directly to the homes of those with high blood pressure and/or type 2 diabetes for ongoing healthcare coordination. Each team member is equipped with a digital health platform, streamlining their work by capturing basic healthcare information, tracking blood pressure and glucose over time, and flagging elevated readings for follow-up. After two years, results from more than 250 patients enrolled showed:

  • 74% of patients with uncontrolled hypertension achieved meaningful improvement, with an average 15-point drop in systolic blood pressure.
  • 69% of patients with uncontrolled diabetes achieved a meaningful improvement with a 1.2% mean drop in A1C.
  • These improvements in blood pressure and hemoglobin A1C control are linked to a significant reduction in debilitating long-term complications.1

"Being recognized is not just an honor, but an affirmation that our work at Medtronic to put patients first in every aspect of the business is making a meaningful impact," said Ruchika Singhal, president of Medtronic LABS. "True innovation in healthcare should be comprehensive - from developing the technology itself to rethinking delivery models - and should improve health outcomes no matter your ZIP code or income."

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Medtronic LABS

Medtronic LABS is a non-profit organization that develops community-based, tech-enabled solutions for underserved patients, families, and communities across the world. By bridging hyper-local services with cutting-edge technology, we provide sustainable and localized healthcare solutions that produce measurable outcomes for all. We have served patients through eight programs across sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and the United States. To date, we have screened nearly 2M individuals for chronic diseases, enrolled 414,000 in our management programs, and achieved measurable improvements in health and wellbeing for 219,000 patients.

www.medtroniclabs.org

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1Uncontrolled hypertension is defined as a baseline reading ≥140/90 (n=58). Uncontrolled diabetes is defined as baseline HbA1c ≥ 8% (n=26). Meaningful improvement in blood pressure is defined as achieving blood pressure control (<140/90) or a ≥10mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure. Meaningful improvement in HbA1c is defined as achieving control (HbA1c <8%) or ≥1% reduction in HbA1c.

Find more stories and multimedia from Medtronic at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



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