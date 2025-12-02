Medtronic begins U.S. commercial launch of the MiniMed 780G system with the Instinct sensor, made by Abbott

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the broad U.S. commercial launch of the MiniMed™ 780G system integrated with the Instinct sensor, made by Abbott and designed exclusively for MiniMed™ systems. Following U.S. FDA clearance of the system earlier this year to enable integration with the Instinct sensor, the system is now shipping to customers across the U.S., marking a major milestone in diabetes technology and delivering a smart, seamless way to manage diabetes.

The Instinct sensor is based on Abbott's most advanced CGM technology, featuring the world's smallest1,2, thinnest1, most discreet2 sensor and offers a wear time of up to 15 days. When paired with the MiniMed™ 780G system, the Instinct sensor provides real-time glucose readings which the system uses to automate insulin adjustments every five minutes, helping people with diabetes spend less time managing their condition and more time living their life.

"Bringing together the Instinct sensor, made by Abbott, with the excellent algorithm of the MiniMed™ 780G system creates an extremely effective combination. With the MiniMed™ 780G system, my patients have seen improved time in range and now with the Instinct sensor it's a seamless experience," said Dr. Steve Edelman, a person living with type 1 diabetes and founder and director of Taking Control of Your Diabetes 501c3 (TCOYD.org). "Feedback from the early customer pilot program has been very positive and matches what my colleagues and I are seeing in our clinics. I'm thrilled that the Instinct sensor is now available so that more people living with type 1 diabetes will get access to this life-changing technology improving their day-to-day experience dealing with this difficult condition."

The launch of the Instinct sensor expands Medtronic's sensor portfolio, offering more choice alongside the recently launched Simplera Sync™ sensor and the Guardian™ 4 sensor—all part of a growing ecosystem designed to make diabetes care easier and more personalized.

"This milestone marks an important next step in our work to bring the proven clinical outcomes of our MiniMed™ 780G system to more people living with diabetes," said Que Dallara, EVP and president of Medtronic Diabetes. "With this launch, we're expanding a smart dosing ecosystem built for choice, so every person can find a solution that fits their life. We exist to make life with diabetes easier and more predictable, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health every day. Our goal is to deliver confidence and peace of mind, so everyone—including loved ones—can live boldly without compromise."

Learn more about the MiniMed™ 780G system paired with Instinct.

Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is the MiniMed™ 780G system?
A: It's Medtronic's most advanced automated insulin delivery system that automatically adjusts insulin every five minutes based on real-time glucose readings, helping reduce highs and lows and making diabetes management easier and less time-consuming.*

Q: What makes the Instinct sensor different?
A: Instinct, made by Abbott, offers up to 15 days of wear, fewer insertions, and a slim, discreet design. It's the world's smallest and thinnest integrated CGM, providing comfort and convenience without compromising accuracy.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic
Medtronic Diabetes is on a mission to make diabetes more predictable, so everyone can embrace life to the fullest with the most advanced diabetes technology and always-on support when and how they need it. We've pioneered first-of-its-kind innovations for over 40 years and are committed to designing the future of diabetes management through next-generation sensors (CGM), intelligent dosing systems, and the power of data science and AI while always putting the customer experience at the forefront.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

  1. Among patient-applied sensors.
  2. Data on file. Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.
    *Refers to SmartGuard™ technology. Individual results may vary.

Medtronic is a sponsorship partner of TCOYD. Dr. Steve Edelman was not compensated for his quote.

