Medtronic Awards First 100 Medtronic Spark Scholarships to Students Pursuing Health Tech Careers Across The Globe

Medtronic Awards First 100 Medtronic Spark Scholarships to Students Pursuing Health Tech Careers Across The Globe

GALWAY, IE / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Medtronic Spark Scholarship provides financial assistance, renewable up to four years, and access to support services for students pursuing health tech degrees.

Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced its first cohort of Medtronic Spark Scholarship recipients, recognizing 100 exceptional students from low-income households pursuing careers in health tech. This marks a significant milestone in Medtronic Spark's global 10-year initiative to propel 1 million students into health tech careers.

The inaugural scholarship cohort represents 12 home countries and was selected from a pool of more than 1,500 applicants across 42 countries. Each recipient receives:

  • Financial support for educational expenses, renewable for up to four years

  • Career building experiences, which may include Medtronic mentorship, coaching, networking support, and more

  • Availability of an emergency support fund to close the gap when facing unexpected episodic hardships that can derail academic progress

"The Medtronic Spark Scholarship gives students from around the world an opportunity to pursue their passion for improving people's lives," said Dr. Sally Saba, President of Medtronic Foundation. "I'm inspired and humbled by their stories of grit, perseverance, and determination to seek an education that allows them to serve and heal others. By combining financial support with mentorship, career guidance, and additional services, we're creating a holistic support system that removes barriers and empowers students to graduate and thrive in health tech careers."

"I'm inspired by the challenge of turning breakthrough science into technologies people can trust, access, and benefit from," said Nathan, a Medtronic Spark scholarship recipient studying biomedical engineering and finance at Washington University in St. Louis. "I hope to build and scale health innovations-especially in areas like neurotechnology."

Medtronic will award up to 100 new scholarships each year over the next 10 years to students residing in 70+ eligible countries. Applications will re-open in October 2026.

"I have always dreamed of helping people in difficult situations achieve a better quality of life through science," said Valeria, a Medtronic Spark scholarship recipient at the Instituto Teccnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in Mexico. "Receiving the Medtronic Spark scholarship motivates me to continue pursuing this dream, to move forward with determination along the career path I am passionate about."

Visit https://www.medtronicspark.com/scholarship/ to learn more and sign up to receive updates.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:
Justin Paquette
Public Relations
+1-612-271-7935

Ingrid Goldberg
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-2696

Find more stories and multimedia from Medtronic at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

medtronicmdtnyse:mdtmedical device investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in several upcoming conferences, including the Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025. The focus of these conferences will be to discuss... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders. First Quarter 2024 Results Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are... Keep Reading...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both... Keep Reading...
Seegnal (TSXV:SEGN)

Seegnal Presents Real-World Evidence on Reducing Fall Risk in Geriatric Patients at Caltcm Summit

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in AI-enhanced prescription intelligence, today announced real-world clinical results demonstrating how medication governance may reduce fall-risk drivers in older adults -- a significant clinical and financial challenge... Keep Reading...
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

Top 3 Medical Device ETFs for Investors in 2026

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope connected to a phone with medical data overlay.

Top 3 Small-cap Medical Device Stocks (Updated January 2026)

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes is driving increasing innovation in medical device technology. In 2024 alone, 30 new devices were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Wearable medical devices and the use of artificial intelligence in medical... Keep Reading...
Scientists working in a modern medical research laboratory.

Pathways to Commercialising Biotech Innovations

In the medical technology industry, innovation is only the first step. While key to long-term success, innovation is only as good as a company’s commercialisation strategy. Once a technology has been developed and proven, the organisation must then embark on a process to commercialise it for... Keep Reading...
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and... Keep Reading...
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians. BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Blue Jay Gold Details Fully Funded Exploration Program at Steller Gold Project in Yukon and Confirms Listing Date

Trillion Energy Advances Additional Earn-In Payment on M47 Oil Block and Plans Upcoming Seismic

The Supply Gap No One Is Filling: How CHARBONE Is Building the UHP Industrial Gas Platform Big Players Won't

QIMC Appears Before Quebec National Assembly on Bill 17, Highlighting Quebec's Natural Hydrogen Potential

Related News

gold investing

McFarlane Lake Shares Jump 25 percent on Gentile Support

gold investing

Blue Jay Gold Details Fully Funded Exploration Program at Steller Gold Project in Yukon and Confirms Listing Date

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Advances Additional Earn-In Payment on M47 Oil Block and Plans Upcoming Seismic

oil and gas investing

The Supply Gap No One Is Filling: How CHARBONE Is Building the UHP Industrial Gas Platform Big Players Won't

agriculture investing

Trump Revamps Metals Tariffs to Give Relief to US Manufacturing and Agriculture

QIMC Appears Before Quebec National Assembly on Bill 17, Highlighting Quebec's Natural Hydrogen Potential

base metals investing

Angkor Resources Commences Drilling At Gossan Hills And Wild Boar Prospects, Andong Meas License, Cambodia