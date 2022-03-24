Life Science NewsInvesting News

TITAN 2 pivotal study to evaluate implantable tibial neuromodulation device to help expand patient access to advanced therapy Medtronic plc a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the first patient implants in the TITAN 2 pivotal study that will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Medtronic's investigational implantable tibial neuromodulation device in people with overactive bladder . The minimally ...

TITAN 2 pivotal study to evaluate implantable tibial neuromodulation (TNM) device to help expand patient access to advanced therapy

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the first patient implants in the TITAN 2 pivotal study that will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Medtronic's investigational implantable tibial neuromodulation (TNM) device in people with overactive bladder (OAB). The minimally invasive technology stimulates the posterior tibial nerve near the ankle, transmitting electrical impulses that regulate neural activity of the bladder.

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

"Implantable TNM has the potential to offer relief to millions who suffer from bladder incontinence through a new approach that will provide greater convenience and more options for physicians and patients," said Una Lee , M.D., FPMRS, urology specialist at Virginia Mason Medical Center and national principal investigator for the TITAN 2 study. "The first patient implants in the Titan 2 study marks the beginning of what may be an important part of the future for better bladder control."

Implantable TNM aims to expand access to therapies for incontinence for more physicians and their patients. More than 37 million adults in the U.S. — almost one in six — suffer from OAB. 1,2 Of those, 4.5 million are candidates for an advanced therapy, yet only 5% receive treatment. 3 Medtronic currently offers percutaneous tibial neuromodulation (PTNM) therapy through its NURO™ system, but PTNM requires patients visit a clinic setting to receive therapy and return for repeat treatments. An implantable TNM device would reduce the burden on patients and physicians by delivering ongoing treatments without the need for additional clinic visits. Additionally, the procedure is less invasive than sacral neuromodulation, the current standard of care.

The TITAN 2 study is a prospective, multicenter, pivotal study to examine the safety and efficacy of the implantable TNM device in people with OAB. The study will include up to 130 patients from up to 30 sites in the U.S. The primary endpoint for the study is six months, and patients will be followed for 24 months.

Launched in April 2021 , the TITAN 1 feasibility study characterized the procedure for the implantable TNM device in subjects with bladder incontinence. Upon successful completion of TITAN 2, Medtronic will prepare its submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval.

"Medtronic's decades of experience with implantable neuromodulation, existing proprietary technology platforms and the proven effectiveness of our PTNM 4 therapy uniquely positions us to bring implantable TNM to the market. We're confident this new option will truly meet the needs of physicians and patients," said Mira Sahney , president of the Pelvic Health business, which is part of the Neuroscience Portfolio at Medtronic. "TITAN 2 demonstrates our commitment to investing in the future and expanding access to advanced therapies for the treatment of incontinence."

For 25 years, Medtronic has pioneered sacral neuromodulation (SNM) therapy delivered by its implantable primary cell InterStim™ systems. Later the company enhanced its portfolio with the addition of PTNM delivered through the NURO system. Recognizing that offering a suite of device options to best fit a patient's lifestyle and treatment goals would help expand access to advanced therapy, Medtronic further augmented its portfolio with the introduction of the smallest SNM device on the market – the rechargeable InterStim™ Micro – and, most recently, InterStim X™ ― the next generation of its recharge-free SNM device, which provides more than 10 years of battery life without the need to recharge and up to 15 years under low energy settings.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1 Stewart WF, et al. Prevalence and burden of overactive bladder in the United States . World J Urol. 2003 May;20(6):327-336.
2 United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division (2011). World Population Prospects: The 2010 Revision, CD-ROM Edition.
3 Leede Research, "Views on OAB: A Study for the National Association of Continence." December 16, 2015 .
4 Kobashi K, et al. A Prospective Study to Evaluate Efficacy Using the NURO Percutaneous Tibial Neuromodulation System in Drug-Naïve Patients With Overactive Bladder Syndrome. Urology. 2019 Sep;131:77-82.

Contacts:




Katie Genereux

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-514-0162

+1-763-505-4626

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-announces-first-patient-implants-of-investigational-implantable-tibial-neuromodulation-therapy-for-bladder-incontinence-301510225.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.

Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.

Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.

Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."

Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's corporate website www.CloudDX.com, and the company's investor relation site ir.CloudDX.com/overview/default.aspx, contact Jay Bedard, Investor Relations, at 647-881-8418 or by email at jay.bedard@CloudDX.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106272

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Medtronic selected Cloud DX for virtual and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions in exclusive corporate agreement

Cloud DX (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to patients across Canada . This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canadian client base, which is spread across Canada. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health TM platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
10am mdt

Copper Fox Provides Corporate Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on September 16, 2021.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
The AGM of the Company is scheduled for 10am MDT September 16, 2021. The meeting will be virtual in nature and all shareholders are encouraged to attend. To attend the AGM, please use the following link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11461

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Long Term Holders of Abbott Laboratories Contact Johnson Fistel for Information Regarding Investigation

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary dutyor violations of federal andor state law on behalf of Abbott Laboratories ("Abbott " or the "Company") ( NYSE : ABT ) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently the Food and Drug Administration inspectors found unsanitary conditions at an Abbott Laboratories plant in Michigan that makes infant formula. The finding was made five months before the Company conducted a recall of products associated with the deaths of two babies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott's FreeStyle® Libre is First and Only CGM System to Gain Expanded Reimbursement in Japan to Include All People with Diabetes Who Use Insulin

  • First and only continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system with expanded coverage in Japan will enable more people with diabetes to manage their condition without routine fingersticks 1 associated with traditional blood glucose monitoring
  • Without expanded coverage, CGM reimbursements are limited to segment of people with diabetes who require insulin multiple times a day

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the expansion of reimbursement coverage for its FreeStyle® Libre system to include all people with diabetes who use insulin at least once a day.

The expanded coverage will enable more people with diabetes to access the glucose data needed to manage their condition without the routine fingersticks1 associated with traditional blood glucose monitoring.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bloom Health Partners Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive as Chief Operations Officer--Rosemary Elliston

Bloom Health Partners Appoints Seasoned Healthcare Executive as Chief Operations Officer--Rosemary Elliston

Clinical, technology and operations leadership veteran with a proven track record brings experience to Bloom's Operational Health and Health-Tech strategy

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for healthcare security, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rosemary Elliston as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results and Provides 2022 Revenue Guidance

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading Pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

2021 Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Data on Cost Impact of Treating Opioid-Induced Constipation with FDA-Approved Medications, Including Salix's RELISTOR® Subcutaneous Injection , in The Emergency Department Is Published in Advances In Therapy

Research Reveals Reduction in Hospitalization Rates, Length of Stay and Health Care Costs When Treating OIC with FDA-Approved Prescription Medications

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) "Bausch Health" and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that Advances in Therapy has published new health economic and outcome research revealing that patients who received prescription medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for opioid-induced constipation (OIC-Rx), including RELISTOR® subcutaneous injection (SC) (methylnaltrexone bromide), in the emergency department (ED) were less likely to be hospitalized, and when hospitalized, had a shorter length of stay than patients who did not receive an OIC-Rx in the ED. These findings highlight the potential for RELISTOR SC to provide relief for patients with OIC. In this study, the data showed OIC prescription medications "may reduce the need for lengthy and costly hospital stays and lead to important improvements in quality of patient care and outcomes."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic survey finds pandemic creating far-reaching and negative impacts on those with chronic back or leg pain

Medtronic and Harris Poll survey finds 4 in 5 report chronic back or leg pain is worse or unimproved since the COVID-19 pandemic began

A new survey commissioned by Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, and conducted by public opinion research firm The Harris Poll, finds nearly half (44%) of current chronic back and leg pain sufferers have experienced care delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite 87% reporting that their pain has not improved or even worsened since the pandemic began in March 2020 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×