Medtronic Announces Closing of Public Offering of Euro1.5 Billion of Senior Notes

Medtronic plc (the "Company") (NYSE: MDT) announced today that its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Medtronic, Inc., has closed a registered public offering (the "Offering") of €750,000,000 principal amount of 2.950% senior notes due 2030 and €750,000,000 principal amount of 4.200% senior notes due 2045 (collectively, the "Notes"). All of Medtronic, Inc.'s obligations under the Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. ("Medtronic Luxco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the indirect parent of Medtronic, Inc., on a senior unsecured basis.

The net proceeds from the Offering are approximately €1.49 billion, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated expenses related to the Offering payable by Medtronic, Inc. The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to repay Medtronic Luxco's 0.000% Senior Notes due 2025 and Medtronic Luxco's 2.625% Senior Notes due 2025.

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC were the joint book-running managers for the Offering.  The Offering was made by means of a prospectus dated March 3, 2023 and prospectus supplement (together, the "Prospectus"), copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, copies of the Prospectus may be obtained by contacting Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, toll-free at +1 800-503-4611 and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, toll-free at +1 866-471-2526.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway , Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements regarding future events that are subject to the safe harbor created under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other safe harbors under the Securities Act and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but without limitation, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds from the Offering.

You should pay particular attention to the important risk factors and cautionary statements referenced in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus related to the offering referenced above, as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements described in Medtronic plc's filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in Medtronic plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Medtronic plc does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Contacts:


Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8478

+1-763-505-4626

Gold Investing

Barrick’s Bristow Steps Down Following Hemlo Sale and Mali Challenges

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue