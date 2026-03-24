Medpace Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 22, 2026

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) ("Medpace") today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. The Company will host a conference call the following morning, Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.
To participate in the conference call, interested parties must register in advance by clicking on this link . While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call.
To access the conference call via webcast, visit the "Investors" section of Medpace's website at investor.medpace.com . The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.
A supplemental slide presentation will also be available at the "Investors" section of Medpace's website prior to the start of the call.
About Medpace
Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace's mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 6,200 people across 46 countries as of December 31, 2025.
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Investor Contact:
Lauren Morris
283-227-6409
l.morris@medpace.com
Media Contact:
Michael Maley
283-227-6367
m.maley@medpace.com