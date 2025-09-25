Medicenna Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or the "Company") (TSX: MDNA,OTC:MDNAF, OTCQX: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines, today announced the voting results from the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held today, September 25, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Medicenna is pleased to announce that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated August 13, 2025 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against
Dr. Fahar Merchant 35,539,547 99.25% 266,887 0.75%
Mr. Albert Beraldo 35,572,009 99.35% 234,425 0.65%
Dr. John (Jack) Geltosky 35,432,573 98.96% 373,861 1.04%
Ms. Karen Dawes 35,574,263 99.35% 232,171 0.65%
Mr. Karim Lalji 35,401,699 98.87% 404,735 1.13%


A total of 55.75% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

Dr. John H. Sampson did not stand for re-election at the meeting but will continue to support the Company in a consulting capacity as a clinical advisor. Mr. Albert Beraldo, Lead Independent Director, commented: "On behalf of my fellow board members and the Medicenna management team, I would like to thank Dr. Sampson for his dedicated service to the Company over the years, as well as for his continued expertise and support."

Please refer to the Circular available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for more information on the business transacted at the Meeting. A report on voting results will also be filed on SEDAR+.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first-in-class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior affinity toward CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) and no CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) binding, thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials enrolling over 130 patients, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has obtained FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. Medicenna's early-stage BiSKITs™ (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and the T-MASK™ (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine) programs are designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically "cold" tumors.

For more information, please visit www.medicenna.com , and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the future operations of the Company, estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, partnership activities and opportunities, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "seek", "potentially", "equivocally," and similar expressions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the risks detailed in the latest annual information form and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time in Canada.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and except as required by law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements.

This news releases contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this new release.

Investor/Media Contact:

Shushu Feng
Investor Relations, Medicenna Therapeutics
(416) 964-5442
ir@medicenna.com


