MEDIA ADVISORY: Rivian to Host AI & Autonomy Day on December 11

On December 11, 2025, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) will host AI and Autonomy Day at its Palo Alto Offices. The event will be livestreamed on the Rivian YouTube channel .

About Rivian:

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive manufacturer that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles as well as software and services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle. The company creates innovative and technologically advanced products that are designed to excel at work and play with the goal of accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are assembled in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come.

Media :
Evan Barbour
media@rivian.com

Investors:
ir@rivian.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

