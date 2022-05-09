Critical MetalsInvesting News

Medallion Resources Ltd. “Medallion” or the “Company”) issued a press release on March 28, 2022 announcing signing of an exclusivity agreement with a private North American research company to provide a three-month period to undertake additional due diligence on proprietary rare earth element metallization and rare earth magnet recycling technologies. The Press Release contained information with regard to ...

Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) "Medallion" or the "Company") issued a press release on March 28, 2022 (the "Press Release") announcing signing of an exclusivity agreement with a private North American research company to provide a three-month period to undertake additional due diligence on proprietary rare earth element ("REE") metallization and rare earth magnet recycling technologies.

The Press Release contained information with regard to the Ligand Assisted Displacement ("LAD") Chromatography, licensed from Purdue Research Foundation. Medallion wishes to clarify the field of use of the Company's license for LAD Chromatography, which is exclusively licensed from Purdue Research Foundation to separate REEs from all raw material feed stocks excluding coal sources and excluding recycled materials from manufacturing wastes and recyclates from battery and magnet sources.

About Medallion Resources

Medallion Resources (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) has developed a proprietary process and related business model to achieve low-cost, near-term, rare-earth element (REE) production by exploiting monazite. Monazite is a rare-earth phosphate mineral that is widely available as a by-product from mineral sand mining operations. Furthermore, Medallion has recently licensed an innovative REE separation technology from Purdue Research Foundation which can be utilized by Medallion and sub-licensed by Medallion to third party REE producers.

REEs are critical inputs to electric and hybrid vehicles, electronics, imaging systems, wind turbines and strategic defense systems. Medallion is committed to following best practices and accepted international standards in all aspects of mineral transportation, processing and the safe management of waste materials. Medallion utilizes Life Cycle Assessment methodology to support investment and process decision making.

More about Medallion (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) can be found at medallionresources.com .

Contact(s):

Mark Saxon , President & CEO
+1.604.681.9558 or msaxon@medallionresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Medallion management takes full responsibility for the content of and has prepared this news release. Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as statements that describe Medallion's plans with respect to general strategic matters and the advancement of its business plan, Medallion's ability to advance and commercialize its technology platforms and negotiate commercial agreements with third parties.

Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved or their negatives or other comparable words. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks related to market conditions and regulatory approval and other risks outlined in the Company's management discussions and analysis of financial results. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in these statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, Medallion disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required pursuant to applicable laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Medallion ResourcesTSXV:MDLBattery Metals Investing
MDL:CA
Medallion Completes $1.6M Private Placement with Lead Investments from Talaxis and Amvest

Medallion Completes $1.6M Private Placement with Lead Investments from Talaxis and Amvest

Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MDL; OTCPK:MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has closed its $1,600,000 non-brokered private placement, with lead investments by Talaxis Limited (“Talaxis”) and Amvest Capital Inc (“Amvest”), to fund development of the Company’s new North American-focused rare-earth element (“REE”) supply chain consortium (see press release dated July 10th, 2020).

“We are delighted to have been able to invest in Medallion, building on our central role in the Company’s REE consortium. This is a very exciting project in the vital REE processing sector, which is so critical to the development of sustainable technologies,” said Daniel Mamadou-Blanco Managing Director and Global Head of Technology Metals and Materials at Noble Group Holdings Limited, the owner of Talaxis.

Keep reading...Show less
Medallion Completes Process Engineering Work for Rare-Earth Element Extraction

Medallion Completes Process Engineering Work for Rare-Earth Element Extraction

Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MDL, OTCPK:MLLOF, Frankfurt:MRDN) (“Medallion” or the “Company”), pursuing North American production of rare-earth magnet metals, today reports the completion of Process Engineering Design for its proprietary extraction of a rare-earth element (REE) concentrate.

Summary of this news

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:MRDN

Medallion Receives US Department of Defense Related Inquiries

Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MDL, OTC:MLLOF, Frankfurt:MRDN) (“Medallion” or the “Company”), pursuing North American production of rare-earth magnet metals, announced that is has received inquiries from several rare-earth element (REE) refineries interested in receiving specifications and potential volumes of the Company’s REE concentrate product. These refineries are considering their response to the US Department of Defense’s recent Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), directed toward light REE processing and separation.

Medallion’s proposed US-based REE process plant is well-suited to provide a high-quality feedstock for separation by either existing or future refining facilities. The Medallion plant will utilize monazite sand, a rare-earth element rich (>50%) by-product mineral which is abundantly available within the United States. The Company’s proprietary process extracts a REE chemical concentrate from high grade monazite sand in a clean, safe and automated operation without the need for mining or upgrading.

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:MRDN

Medallion Resources Pursuing Rare Earths Extraction

With much of the rare earth elements supply chain under Chinese control, resource companies including Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MDL, OTCPK:MLLOF) are developing new means of extracting rare earth materials from North American sources. The company was recently featured in an article by the Financial Post covering the rare earths supply chain, which appears to be under heavy Chinese influence. “China controls large parts of all the steps in the value chain, so it’s kind of the gorilla in the room,” said Don Lay, chief executive of Vancouver-based Medallion Resources Ltd. “So everybody in North America pays attention to it, because pricing is dictated by the Chinese market.”

In pursuit of North American supplies of rare earth materials, Medallion Resources intends to extract rare earths from the byproduct of heavy mineral sands mined in North America. The company is also considering using waste products from the Alberta oilsands as a source of future feedstock in order to produce a chemical concentrate that could potentially be converted into oxides or alloys.

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Announces $4.2 Million Follow-On Financing from Waratah Capital Advisors and Probity Mining Flow-Through Fund

ACME Lithium Announces $4.2 Million Follow-On Financing from Waratah Capital Advisors and Probity Mining Flow-Through Fund

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet with the Waratah Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP for a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 2,963,500 units (the "Units") at a price of CN$1.08 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CN$3,200,580.00, or approximately US$2,500,000.

The Units will consist of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of CN$1.40 per share for three (3) years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

Rob Shewchuk Chief Executive Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank") (TSXV: LBNK) and his team joined Monica Hamm Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on direct brine lithium resources in Western Canada . The company plans to take advantage of Alberta's long history of fossil fuel production to create a local source of "green" lithium in North America .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c6922.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present at Mines and Money Conference London and Engages Red Cloud for Advisory Services

ACME Lithium to Present at Mines and Money Conference London and Engages Red Cloud for Advisory Services

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be meeting and presenting to investors at Mines and Money Connect London on May 4th and 5th. https:minesandmoney.comconnect

Mines and Money Connect, Europe's premier mining investment event, which will take place in London, UK, brings together senior management teams of mining companies and provides the opportunity to connect and meet face-to-face with carefully qualified investors from institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices, and private investors to discuss project updates and share presentations.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Medallion Launches New Clean Energy Technology Strategy

Medallion Launches New Clean Energy Technology Strategy

Builds on Medallion's Existing Rare Earth Processing Technologies

Comprehensive Plan Proposed to Shareholders

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces $3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placements

Brunswick Exploration Announces $3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placements

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("Brunswick" or the "Corporation") ( TSX-V : BRW ) is pleased to announce non-brokered private placements of up to $4 million, consisting of a combination of (i) 6,000,000 units of the Corporation (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit and (ii) 10,000,000 Canadian flow-through shares of the Corporation (the " FT Shares "), at a price of $0.20 per FT Share (collectively, the " Offerings ").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.23 for a 24-month period following the closing date of the Offerings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

ACME Lithium Announces Formation of Strategic Advisory Board

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic Advisory Board to provide counsel to ACME's executive management team and Corporate Board of Directors. The initial appointees bring extensive depth and experience in their respective fields and will provide important counsel as ACME develops its lithium projects in the United States and Canada.

Appointees include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×