ME Therapeutics Extends Option Agreement for CD22 Nanobody Asset

ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("ME Therapeutics" or the "Company") (CSE: METX) (FSE: Q9T), a publicly listed biotechnology company working on novel cancer-fighting drugs in the field of immuno-oncology, today announced an extension to its option agreement to license the National Research Council of Canada's (NRC) proprietary nanobody-based CD22 binder for use in Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) therapy. ME Therapeutics will continue developing the CD22 nanobody as part of its in vivo CAR program. The option to license the CD22 binder is now exercisable until February 10, 2027. All other terms remain the same.
About ME Therapeutics
ME Therapeutics is a publicly listed biotechnology company based in Vancouver focused on developing novel therapeutics designed to reprogramme immune cells in vivo to reshape the tumour microenvironment and to directly recognize and kill cancer cells. For more information, visit www.metherapeutics.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's patent protection, research plans, the intended outcomes of the research, the intended benefits and applications of the Company's technology, the Company's plans for development of its business, plans for potential first-in-human clinical trials, opportunities to explore earlier stage drug discovery and to enhance the Company's drug pipeline, its reliance on third-party collaborators, regarding potential in-licensing and partnership opportunities, the Company's plan for pursuing a U.S. listing and the projected benefits to shareholders, and as to the timing for the various plans set out in this news release. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, that the results of the testing are not favorable or consistent with results to date, that the Company's mRNA or in vivo CAR candidates prove ineffective during testing, that the Company's testing strategy does not yield the anticipated benefits, that the Company's business may not develop as set out in this news release, that the Company does not proceed with human clinical trials or that the results of such trials, if any, are not favorable, that the results of testing are not received in a timely manner, that the Company does not acquire the necessary regulatory approvals, that the Company does not complete any licensing or partnership agreements or that if such agreements are completed that the terms may not be favorable to the Company, that the Company does not have sufficient funds to advance its business plan, that the research is not completed within the projected timelines, that a U.S. listing is not obtained, and such other risks described in the Company's public disclosure and risks which are inherent to businesses of this nature. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ from forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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Company: Salim Dhanji, PhD, salim@metherapeutics.com , +1-236-516-7714
Media: Claire Piech, claire@magneticcomms.com , +1-604-698-6637