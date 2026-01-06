ME Therapeutics Attending JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

ME Therapeutics Attending JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("ME Therapeutics" or the "Company") (CSE: METX,OTC:METXF) (FSE: Q9T), a publicly listed biotechnology company discovering and developing novel drugs to reprogram the immune response to cancer, is pleased to share that company representatives will attend and participate in one-on-one meetings at the 44th annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference from January 12 to 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

At the conference, CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Salim Dhanji will meet with investors to highlight how ME Therapeutics is reprogramming myeloid cells in the tumour microenvironment to directly target cancer cells as well as overcome suppression to restore T cell activity and enable a more effective anti-tumour response. ME Therapeutics will share progress on its therapeutic mRNA, in vivo CAR, and antibody programs and share development plans for the year ahead.

To request a meeting, investors can reach out to ME Therapeutics directly at salim@metherapeutics.com .

About ME Therapeutics

Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a publicly listed biotechnology company based in Vancouver discovering and developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics that reprogram the tumour microenvironment to fight cancer. Our pipeline is aimed at enhancing immune recognition of cancer cells and overcoming immune suppression in the tumour microenvironment . For more information, visit metherapeutics.com .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company: Salim Dhanji, PhD, salim@metherapeutics.com , +1-236-516-7714
Media: Claire Piech, claire@magneticcomms.com , +1-604-698-6637

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

