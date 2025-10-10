ME Therapeutics Added to CSE25 Index

ME Therapeutics Added to CSE25 Index

ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("ME Therapeutics" or the "Company") (CSE: METX,OTC:METXF) (FSE: Q9T), a publicly listed biotechnology company discovering and developing novel cancer fighting drugs in the field of immuno-oncology, announced today it has been added to the CSE25 Index, a signature benchmark of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The CSE25 Index is composed of the twenty-five largest companies by market capitalization listed on the CSE. This sub-index holds over 75% of the total market capitalization of the Composite Index, which is a gauge of the overall performance of companies listed on the CSE.

"We are honoured that ME Therapeutics has made the CSE25 Index," said Salim Dhanji, CEO of ME Therapeutics. "We are proud of the hard work our team is doing to advance our pipeline of immuno-oncology therapies that reprogram the tumour microenvironment. We are grateful to our investors for their support and recognition of our focus on overcoming the suppressive effects of immune cells to bring novel treatments to cancer patients."

About ME Therapeutics
Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a publicly listed biotechnology company based in Vancouver discovering and developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics that reprogram the tumour microenvironment to fight cancer. Our pipeline is aimed at enhancing immune recognition of cancer cells and overcoming immune suppression in the tumour microenvironment . For more information, visit metherapeutics.com .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" regarding ME Therapeutics' business and product candidates under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such statements are not purely historical and include statements regarding licenses, partnerships, collaborations, research plans, study timelines and outcomes, intended benefits of technology, and business development plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to: the completion of the licensing transaction being delayed, not occurring as expected, or not being completed at all; research outcomes; regulatory approvals; mRNA and nanobody technology development; reliance on third-party collaborators; delays in timelines; intellectual property protection; and funding availability. No assurance can be given that the events anticipated will occur or yield expected benefits. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company: Salim Dhanji, PhD, salim@metherapeutics.com , +1-236-516-7714
Media: Claire Piech, claire@magneticcomms.com , +1-604-698-6637

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

ME Therapeutics HoldingsMETX:CCCSE:METXLife Science Investing
METX:CC
The Conversation (0)
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Happy Creek Provides Corporate Update

Repayment of Lind Facility with Successful Capital Raise

Nasdaq Listing Update

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Announces Major Advancement at Mojave as Structural Mapping Expands Scale of Antimony Target with a 400% Increase in Target Strike Length

Precious Metals Investing

Nasdaq Listing Update

Precious Metals Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Investor Presentation - White Dam Gold Project Acquisition

Precious Metals Investing

$13.0 million Placement for White Dam Gold Operation

Precious Metals Investing

400% Increase in Antimony Target Strike Length

Battery Metals Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Announces Upsize of Brokered LIFE Financing to $5.9 Million