ME Therapeutics Added to CSE25 Index

ME Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("ME Therapeutics" or the "Company") (CSE: METX,OTC:METXF) (FSE: Q9T), a publicly listed biotechnology company discovering and developing novel cancer fighting drugs in the field of immuno-oncology, announced today it has been added to the CSE25 Index, a signature benchmark of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
The CSE25 Index is composed of the twenty-five largest companies by market capitalization listed on the CSE. This sub-index holds over 75% of the total market capitalization of the Composite Index, which is a gauge of the overall performance of companies listed on the CSE.
"We are honoured that ME Therapeutics has made the CSE25 Index," said Salim Dhanji, CEO of ME Therapeutics. "We are proud of the hard work our team is doing to advance our pipeline of immuno-oncology therapies that reprogram the tumour microenvironment. We are grateful to our investors for their support and recognition of our focus on overcoming the suppressive effects of immune cells to bring novel treatments to cancer patients."
About ME Therapeutics
Myeloid Enhancement (ME) Therapeutics is a publicly listed biotechnology company based in Vancouver discovering and developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics that reprogram the tumour microenvironment to fight cancer. Our pipeline is aimed at enhancing immune recognition of cancer cells and overcoming immune suppression in the tumour microenvironment . For more information, visit metherapeutics.com .
Company: Salim Dhanji, PhD, salim@metherapeutics.com , +1-236-516-7714
Media: Claire Piech, claire@magneticcomms.com , +1-604-698-6637