McFarlane Lake Mining to be Featured on BTV Segment Airing on BNN Bloomberg

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (CSE: MLM,OTC:MLMLF, OTC: MLMLF, FRA: W2Z) is pleased to announce that it will be featured in an upcoming segment produced by BTV Business Television, airing on the BNN Bloomberg channel in Canada. The segment, titled "BTV Explores: What Investors Should Look for in Mining Companies," includes commentary from strategic investor Michael Gentile on key factors investors should evaluate in mining companies, including grade, scale, infrastructure, and jurisdiction, and features McFarlane alongside several other companies in the sector.

The segment is scheduled to air on BNN Bloomberg on **Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET**, with a repeat broadcast on **Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET**. It will also air on U.S. national television via the Biz Television Network on multiple dates between September 20 and September 25, 2026.

"We're pleased to have McFarlane's story featured as part of this segment, which highlights the strengthened financial position and growth potential of our Juby Gold Project to a broad investor audience," said Mark Trevisiol, Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of McFarlane. "We look forward to continuing to build awareness of our story as we advance toward our next set of catalysts."

Further Information

For further information regarding McFarlane, please contact:

Mark Trevisiol,
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director, McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
(705) 665-5087
mtrevisiol@mcfarlanelakemining.com  

Bryan Baritot, Investor Relations
McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
investors@mcfarlanelakemining.com


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