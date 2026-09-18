MCF Energy Advances Technical Evaluation of Erlenwiese and Confirms Licence Path

MCF Energy Ltd. (TSXV: MCF,OTC:MCFNF) (FRA: DC6) (OTC: MCFNF) provides an update on its technical evaluation and licence position for the Erlenwiese project in the Rhine Graben, Germany.
Technical evaluation
MCF has received the 3D seismic dataset covering the Erlenwiese area and has substantially completed its initial interpretation using Paradise machine-learning software. The work has identified several prospective exploration targets for further technical review.
The Company is generating and reviewing additional amplitude-versus-offset, or AVO, products to refine its interpretation and help rank the identified prospects. There are several direct hydrocarbon indicators, but this work remains at an exploratory stage. Seismic interpretation, machine-learning outputs and AVO analysis do not establish the presence of hydrocarbons, reserves or resources. Ultimately, drilling will be required to determine whether hydrocarbons are present in commercially recoverable quantities.
Licence status
On September 12, 2025 Genexco received the extension notice from the Regierungspräsidium Darmstadt, the relevant Mining Authority of the Federal State of Hesse (MA) for the company's Erlenwiese licence. The MA granted a one-year extension to September 13, 2026. The company has allowed the original concession to expire on September 13th and will now apply for a smaller concession area which covers the identified prospective targets. The application remains subject to regulatory approval.
The proposed smaller area is intended to focus future technical work on the identified features and reduce the total area subject to the licence.
Next steps
MCF expects to complete the current AVO review before the end of the 4th quarter. Following that work and confirmation of the applicable licence rights, the Company will determine whether any feature warrants further evaluation. Any future field activity would remain subject to technical review, partner and board approvals, available financing and all required regulatory and environmental permits.
About MCF Energy
MCF Energy Ltd. is a publicly traded energy company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas opportunities in Europe. The Company holds interests in projects in Austria and Germany and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information, visit www.mcfenergy.com. Additional information is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
For further information on the Company is available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.
Cautionary statement
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward looking information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding completion and interpretation of AVO and other technical work; the identification, evaluation and ranking of prospective features; the status, reduction, renewal or grant of licence rights; the timing and scope of future work; and the possibility of future field activity or drilling. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the accuracy and usefulness of available seismic data, the results of ongoing interpretation, continued access to personnel and services, the availability of financing, and the receipt and maintenance of required regulatory approvals and permits.
Forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including geological and interpretation risk; the possibility that identified features do not contain hydrocarbons or are not commercially viable; regulatory, permitting and environmental risks; changes to licence area, terms or status; financing and commodity-price risk; and the other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE MCF Energy Ltd.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/18/c5871.html