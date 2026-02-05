Mayfair Submits Fenn-Gib Gold Project Notice of Project Status

Mayfair Submits Fenn-Gib Gold Project Notice of Project Status

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (NYSE American: MINE; TSX-V: MFG) is pleased to announce it has formally submitted a Notice of Project Status ("NPS") for its 100%-owned Fenn-Gib Gold Project (the "Project"), located in the Timmins mining district of northeastern Ontario.

The NPS submission represents a meaningful milestone in the continued advancement of the Project. The submission of the NPS formally registers the Fenn-Gib Gold Project with the Province of Ontario and notifies the Ministry of Energy and Mines ("MEM") that the Company intends to advance the Project to become a "mine in production" as defined in the Ontario Mining Act.  With the submission of the NPS, the Company will continue to advance the technical studies, consultation processes, and permitting and approvals processes required to support planned future development.

This milestone is underscored by the Company's ongoing dedication to meaningful engagement with the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, a local First Nation rightsholder within the Treaty 9 area, as well as with other regional Indigenous and local communities and stakeholders as the Project continues to advance. Advancing the Project reflects the Company's proactive approach to regulatory compliance and supports continued derisking through environmental, technical and socioeconomic work that will underpin future construction and operating approvals.

"Submitting the Notice of Project Status is an important step in advancing Fenn-Gib toward development," said Nicholas Campbell, CEO. "It provides a clear statement of our intent to advance the Project in a timely manner and reinforces our commitment to responsible project planning, transparent engagement and alignment with Ontario's modernized mine permitting process.  We look forward to working closely with Indigenous communities, local stakeholders and government agencies as we continue to advance this significant gold project."

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian gold development stage company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib Gold Project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The PFS outlines the potential to develop Fenn-Gib into a new Canadian gold producer for initial development capital of C$450 million, with a base case payback period of 2.7 years and cumulative free cash flow of $896 million over the first six years of production based on a US$3,100/oz gold price. The Company is advancing permitting activities, detailed engineering and stakeholder engagement with the goal of starting construction in 2028 and initial production in 2030.

The content of this news release has been reviewed on behalf of the Company and approved by Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer of Mayfair, a QP as defined in NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively "forward-looking Information"). Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. This information includes statements regarding the Company's intention to advance the Project to become a "mine in production" as defined in the Ontario Mining Act, the Company continuing to advance the technical studies, consultation processes, and permitting and approvals processes required to support planned future development, the Company continuing to derisk through environmental, technical and socioeconomic work that will underpin future construction and operating approvals, the Company's pre-feasibility study outlining the potential to develop Fenn-Gib into a new Canadian gold producer and the Company's goal of starting construction in 2028 with initial production in 2030. Although Mayfair Gold believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. The Company has based this forward-looking information on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events. This information also involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024, and registration statement Form 40-F available at www.sedarplus.ca and sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is as at the date of this news release and Mayfair does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of this forward-looking information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mayfair-submits-fenn-gib-gold-project-notice-of-project-status-302679880.html

SOURCE Mayfair Gold Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

mayfair-gold-corpmfg-cctsxv-mfgprecious-metals-investing
MFG:CC
Mayfair Gold Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

Mayfair Gold Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Mayfair Gold (TSXV:MFG)

Mayfair Gold Corp.

Prudently advancing the Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins gold district of Ontario

Prudently advancing the Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins gold district of Ontario Keep Reading...
THE SOVEREIGNTY DOCTRINE: 5 Assets Locking Down the 2026 Survival Cycle

THE SOVEREIGNTY DOCTRINE: 5 Assets Locking Down the 2026 Survival Cycle

USANewsGroup.com Market Intelligence Brief – The "Global Village" is dead. What killed it wasn't a virus or a war—it was trust collapse. In 2026, nations aren't just closing physical borders; they're slamming digital gates shut, locking down data pipelines, cutting dependency chains, and... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Highlights Underexplored Silver-Gold Potential at Maria Norte Within a Proven Peruvian Mining District

Rio Silver Highlights Underexplored Silver-Gold Potential at Maria Norte Within a Proven Peruvian Mining District

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is providing geological and operational context for its Maria Norte Project by discussing its location within the same regional mineralized corridor as the adjacent Tangana Mining Unit, operated by Silver X Mining Corp.,... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Oxide Gold at West Santa Fe: 55m Grading 1.00 g/t AuEq Including 17m Grading 1.75 g/t AuEq

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Oxide Gold at West Santa Fe: 55m Grading 1.00 g/t AuEq Including 17m Grading 1.75 g/t AuEq

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the first assay results from our 2025 Maiden drilling program at the Company's satellite West Santa Fe Project, located only 13 km... Keep Reading...
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES MARKETING AGREEMENTS

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES MARKETING AGREEMENTS

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR,OTC:FTBYF) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") announces that it has retained Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") to provide digital marketing services on behalf of the Company. Machai will provide certain digital marketing services in compliance... Keep Reading...
FinEx Metals Granted Exploration License For Kero Project in Finland, Adding District-Scale Gold Upside Near Kittila and Ikkari Deposits

FinEx Metals Granted Exploration License For Kero Project in Finland, Adding District-Scale Gold Upside Near Kittila and Ikkari Deposits

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, February 5, 2026 - TheNewswire - FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted the Kero mineral exploration license by the Finnish Mining Authority ("TUKES"). The 100%-owned Kero gold project... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Announces First Gold Pour from San Agustin Mine Restart

Heliostar Announces First Gold Pour from San Agustin Mine Restart

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first official gold pour from restarted mining operations at the Company's 100% owned San Agustin mine occurred in late January 2026. As announced on December... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Mayfair Gold Corp.
Sign up to get your FREE

Mayfair Gold Corp. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

THE SOVEREIGNTY DOCTRINE: 5 Assets Locking Down the 2026 Survival Cycle

Angkor Resources Celebrates Indigenous Community Land Titles and Advances Social Programs, Cambodia

Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

Related News

uranium-investing

Ranger Uranium Mine Rehabilitation Gets Green Light from Australia

oil-and-gas-investing

Angkor Resources Celebrates Indigenous Community Land Titles and Advances Social Programs, Cambodia

gold-investing

Peruvian Metals Secures 6 Year Agreement with Community at Mercedes Project

battery-metals-investing

Spartan Metal's New Land Package includes Past Producing Yellow Jacket Tungsten Mine

base-metals-investing

Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

energy-investing

Standard Uranium Set to Drill the Corvo Project Including the High-Grade Manhattan Uranium Showing with 8.10% U3O8 Surface Sample