Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32, built for Intelsat, are performing as expected after being launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

These two geostationary satellites will enable Intelsat, operator of the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity, to transfer its services—uninterrupted—as part of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plan to reallocate parts of the C-band spectrum for 5G terrestrial wireless services. Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 are the first of five satellites that Intelsat contracted Maxar to build for the C-band transition. All five satellites will be built on Maxar's proven 1300-class platform , which offers the flexibility and power needed for a broad range of customer missions.

Shortly after launch earlier today, both satellites deployed their solar arrays and began receiving and sending signals. Next, Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 will begin firing thrusters to commerce their journeys to final geostationary orbit.

"Today's launch of Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 is another milestone in Maxar and Intelsat's decades-long relationship," said Chris Johnson, Maxar Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space. "Our team will begin initial on-orbit checkout and Intelsat will proceed with commissioning activities of these satellites so that Intelsat can start moving their services to the new spectrum."

"The Intelsat Galaxy fleet is the most reliable and efficient media content distribution system in North America, enabled by Maxar's engineering and manufacturing expertise," said David C. Wajsgras, Intelsat CEO. "This investment will deliver a high-performance technology path through the next decade."

Maxar also manufactured Intelsat's Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36, which are preparing for launch in mid-December 2022.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar's 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company's filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jonny Bell
Maxar Investor Relations
1-303-684-5543
jonny.bell@maxar.com

Media Contact:
Kristin Carringer
Maxar Media Relations
1-303-684-4352
kristin.carringer@maxar.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Maxar TechnologiesMAXR:CAMAXRRobotics Investing
MAXR:CA,MAXR
robot in front of cityscape

How to Invest in Robotics (Updated 2022)

The robotics industry is one of the largest markets in the technology space today, with applications across diverse sectors. However, this diversity may leave market watchers wondering how to invest in robotics.

In simple terms, robotics is defined as the "science and technology behind the design, manufacturing and application of robots." Robots themselves are described as devices that can perform tasks the same way people do, but without the assistance of human interaction. Unsurprisingly, some have predicted that a "robot revolution" will completely change the global economy over the next 20 years or so.

With the rise of robotics all but guaranteed, the Investing News Network has put together a brief overview of the sector, including how to invest in robotics for beginners.

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) ("Maxar" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Key points from the quarter include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Acquires AI and Software Engineering Company Wovenware to Bolster Machine Learning and 3D Data Production Capabilities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of AI and software development company Wovenware . This acquisition significantly adds to Maxar's software engineering and AI capabilities and talent.

Founded in Puerto Rico in 2003, Wovenware has roughly 150 employees specializing in software development, service design, artificial intelligence and geospatial production. The company will become one of Maxar's software development and AI/machine learning (ML) centers of excellence, with its software delivery experts partnering closely with other Maxar teams to develop new solutions for customers.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Maxar Technologies Third Quarter 2022 Investor Call Scheduled for Thursday, November 3, 2022

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Jablonsky, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Biggs Porter, will host an earnings conference call the same day, reviewing the third quarter results, followed by a question and answer session. The call is scheduled to begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Astra Announces Spacecraft Engine Contract with Maxar Technologies

Astra propulsion systems to be used in Maxar's PLEO spacecraft platforms

Astra Space, Inc. ("Astra") (Nasdaq: ASTR) announced that it has reached an agreement with Maxar Technologies ("Maxar") (TSX:MAXR) to supply Astra Spacecraft Engines ™. The propulsion systems will be used in Maxar's proliferated low Earth orbit (LEO) spacecrafts, which support a wide variety of global coverage missions, including Earth observation, communications and national security.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robotics Stocks: 7 Biggest Companies in 2022

Robotics Stocks: 7 Biggest Companies in 2022

It’s no surprise that the top robotics stocks are gaining attention.

Market Research Future reports that the global robotics market could grow at a compound annual growth rate of 22.8 percent to reach US$214.68 billion by 2030 as demand for industrial robots rises and robotics companies improve their technology.

The automotive industry is the biggest source of demand for robotics. According to the Association for Advancing Automation, in Q2 2022 the sector accounted for 59 percent of industrial robot sales in North America. Automakers such as Hyundai Motor Company (KRX:005380) are also showing signs of merging into the robotics industry — in mid-2021, the South Korean company acquired a controlling stake in robotics firm Boston Dynamics for US$1.1 billion.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×