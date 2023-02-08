Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Maxar Awarded $192M Foreign Commercial Imagery Program IDIQ Contract

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it was awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), worth up to $192 million over five years.

Plaça de Catalunya | Barcelona, Spain | April 1, 2022 | WorldView-3 Satellite Image (Credit: Maxar Technologies)

Under the Foreign Commercial Imagery Program contract, Maxar will provide multiple U.S. allies and partners with commercial imagery services consisting of high-resolution electro-optical, synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and 3D data products.

To support these contract requirements, Maxar will leverage the following products:

  • SecureWatch : Giving on-demand access to the world's most recent, high-accuracy and high-resolution satellite imagery and analytics.
  • Rapid Access Program : Providing the highest commercially available collection priority, predictable access plus virtual control of imaging operations to help meet mission requirements—all from any location on Earth.
  • Precision3D : Enhancing situational awareness and decision-making, providing a precise, true representation of Earth that not only reflects the terrain in all dimensions but also provides an accurate foundation for additional data sources.
  • Commercial SAR : Enabling customers to stay apprised of their areas of interest, regardless of light or weather conditions. Because radar imagery can penetrate through clouds and darkness, it is uniquely suited to provide reliable and continuous monitoring.

"Maxar is proud of our more than two decades' experience supporting the sharing of critical, actionable geospatial information with U.S. allies and partners," said Tony Frazier, Maxar's Executive Vice President and General Manager, Public Sector Earth Intelligence. "Maxar's high-resolution 2D and 3D imagery and data products are integral for high-confidence mapping, planning and operational support, helping end users make faster, better decisions and saving lives, resources and time."

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar's 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company's filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jonny Bell
Maxar Investor Relations
1-303-684-5543
jonny.bell@maxar.com

Media Contact:
Brian Wagner
Maxar Communications
1-202-302-8754
Brian.wagner@maxar.com

