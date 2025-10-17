Mawson Finland Highlights Closing of First Nordic's $80M Financing, Announces Date of Special Shareholder Meeting for Arrangement Approval, Announces Loan

Mawson Finland Highlights Closing of First Nordic's $80M Financing, Announces Date of Special Shareholder Meeting for Arrangement Approval, Announces Loan

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MFL) is pleased to highlight the closing of First Nordic Metals Corp.'s (TSX-V: FNM, FNSE: FNMC SDB, OTCQX: FNMCF, FRA: HEG0) (" First Nordic ") $80 million financing which was comprised of a concurrent brokered and non-brokered offering of subscription receipts of First Nordic (the " Subscription Receipts ") at a price of $0.38 per Subscription Receipts. Please see First Nordic's press release dated October 15, 2025 for further details.

On September 14, 2025, First Nordic and Mawson entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which First Nordic agreed to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Mawson by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Transaction ", with First Nordic following completion of the Transaction referred to herein as " NordCo Gold "). Refer to the press release of First Nordic and Mawson dated September 15, 2025 for further details on the Transaction. Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holders thereof to receive, for no additional consideration and without further action on part of the holder thereof, at the effective time of the Transaction, one (1) common share of NordCo Gold (to be adjusted to reflect a 4:1 consolidation to be completed by First Nordic prior to completion of the Transaction).

Noora Ahola, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, " We are pleased that NordCo Gold will be well-capitalized following the closing of the Transaction with sufficient resources to advance First Nordic's Barsele project and Mawson's Rajapalot project. "

Mawson announces that its upcoming special meeting of shareholders (the " Special Meeting ") to vote on the Transaction has been scheduled for December 4, 2025. Mawson's management information circular with respect to the Special Meeting will contain details of the Transaction and will be mailed to Mawson shareholders around the second week of November and will also be available at Mawson's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Mawson encourages shareholders to vote as soon as proxy materials are made available to shareholders.

Subject to receipt of the approval of 66⅔% of the votes cast by Mawson shareholders at the Special Meeting, approval of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List), final acceptance of the TSXV of the Transaction and satisfaction or waiver of the other closing conditions set out in the Arrangement Agreement, the Transaction is expected to close in December 2025.

In connection with the Transaction, First Nordic has agreed to provide bridge financing to Mawson in the form of a loan of up to $1,000,000 to be advanced from time to time to the Company in such principal amounts as agreed to by the parties (the " Loan "). Advances under the Loan are intended to be used for payment of various costs related to the Transaction and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

Interest under the Loan accrues at 8% per annum. The principal amount outstanding under the Loan and all accrued interest is due and payable by the earlier of the date upon which the Arrangement Agreement is terminated and January 30, 2026. Neither the principal amount nor the interest under the Loan is convertible into securities of Mawson and no loan bonus or finder's fees are being paid by Mawson in connection with the Loan.

About Mawson Finland Limited

Mawson Finland Limited is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometres Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 13 granted exploration permits for 11,262 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company's fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.

Additional details related to the Transaction is included in the Arrangement Agreement which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Additional disclosure including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at mawsonfinland.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries

Please contact: Neil MacRae Executive Chairman at neil@mawsonfinland.com or +1 (778) 999-4653, or Noora Ahola Chief Executive Officer at nahola@mawson.fi or +358 (505) 213-515.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Transaction, the closing of the Transaction and the timing and terms thereof, the timing of the Special Meeting and the availability of meeting materials in connection therewith, , the use of proceeds of the Loan, that NordCo Gold will be well-capitalized following the closing of the Transaction with sufficient resources to advance First Nordic's Barsele project and Mawson's Rajapalot project, statements with respect to the consolidation of the First Nordic shares, the approval of shareholders of Mawson of the Transaction, and the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Transaction, including receipt of TSXV approval. Although Mawson believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: the Company's ability to complete the proposed Transaction; the Company's ability to secure the necessary shareholder, securityholder, legal and regulatory approvals required to complete the Transaction and the estimated costs associated with the advancement of the each companies projects. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include risks associated with the business of First Nordic and Mawson; risks related to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions to the closing of the Transaction; non-completion of the Transaction; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by First Nordic and Mawson; risks related to exploration and potential development of the projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and indigenous groups in the exploration and development of the projects and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop the projects and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as identified in First Nordic's and Mawson's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Mawson. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Mawson disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland LimitedMFL:CCTSXV:MFLBattery Metals Investing
MFL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL)

Mawson Finland Limited

Gold and cobalt exploration in Tier 1 Lapland Region in Northern Finland

Mawson Finland Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for $6.0 Million

Mawson Finland Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for $6.0 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MFL) is pleased to confirm the closing of its previously announced brokered private placement financing (the " Offering ") for gross... Keep Reading...
Mawson Finland Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement

Mawson Finland Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MFL) is pleased to announce that due to significant demand, it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (the "... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MFL

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MFL

Trading resumes in: Company: Mawson Finland Limited TSX-Venture Symbol: MFL All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 am 2/13/2025 CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
Mawson Finland Announces Brokered Private Placement for Up to C$5,000,000

Mawson Finland Announces Brokered Private Placement for Up to C$5,000,000

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MFL) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (the " Agent ") to act as lead... Keep Reading...
Mawson Finland Begins 2025 Drill Program, Mobilizing Multiple Drill Rigs at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Begins 2025 Drill Program, Mobilizing Multiple Drill Rigs at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MFL) is pleased to announce the mobilization of four diamond drill rigs, and a ‘base-of-till' (BOT) drilling rig to site, kicking-off the 2025 drill program at the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

VanadiumCorp Provides Update on Strategic Mining Projects Amid Growing Demand for Critical Minerals

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire October 15, 2025 VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB | FSE: NWNA | OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on its 100% owned vanadium-titanium-iron (V-Ti-Fe) mineral properties in... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million

Western Uranium & Vanadium Closes Brokered LIFE Financing of $5.9 Million

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its bought deal private placement financing, which was... Keep Reading...
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Announces Closing of Mineral Lode Claims Acquisition

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC,OTC:WSTRF) (OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of the acquisition of unpatented mineral lode claims (the "Claims"), as previously announced on October 6, 2025. The Claims encompass a drilled-out... Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Ltd $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a capital raising of $6 million, comprising the issue of 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.045 per Share. Participants in... Keep Reading...
Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - $6M Placement to Advance Battery ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Cardiol Therapeutics Secures US$11 Million Financing and Extends Cash Runway into Q3 2027

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

Related News

Gold Investing

NevGold Discovers “Highest-grade” Antimony Drilled to Date at Nevada Project

Silver Investing

Vince Lanci: Silver's London Liquidity Crisis — What's Happening, What's Next

Base Metals Investing

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Announces Closing of Units for Debt Financing Totaling $0.5M

Tech Investing

CHARBONE annonce un financement de reglements de dettes par emission d'unites totalisant 0,5M$

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Stronger Economics at the La Colorada Mine in Updated Technical Report

lithium investing

Successful A$4.5M Placement to Accelerate Battery, REE and Solar Panel Recycling Growth