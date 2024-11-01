Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL)

Mawson Finland: Gold, Cobalt Exploration in Lapland Region, Northern Finland


Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL) is a mining development company focused on gold-cobalt in northern Finland advancing its the Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in the Lapland region. Driven by a highly experienced local management and technical team, and supported by a strong Finnish investor ownership, the company is poised to become a key player in the gold-cobalt market.

Mawson Finland's Rajapalot project spans 18,000 hectares and boasts an inferred resource of 9.8 Mt consisting of 867,000 oz gold at 2.8 g/t and 4,311 tonnes of cobalt at 441 parts per million (ppm). A completed preliminary economic assessment (PEA) estimated a net present value (NPV) of US$211 million and a 27 percent internal rate of return (IRR) based on US$1,700 gold price, with significant upside from greenfield exploration.

Mawson Finland's Rajapalot project resource

The Rajapalot gold-cobalt project is the company's cornerstone asset. Covering approximately 18,000 hectares, Rajapalot is distinguished by its significant gold and cobalt mineralization, making it one of the notable dual-commodity projects in Europe.

Company Highlights

  • Mawson Finland is a newly listed exploration company focused on advancing its gold-cobalt project in the Lapland Region of Finland, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction.
  • The project hosts multiple high-grade zones, which have been the focus of extensive exploration activities.
  • The completed PEA on Rajapalot has an inferred resource of 9.78 million tonnes containing 867,000 ounces of gold and 4,311 tonnes of cobalt with grades of 2.8 g/t and 441 ppm, respectively. Additionally, the PEA includes an NPV (5 percent) of US$ 211 million with a 27 percent IRR.
  • Cobalt, a key by-product of the Rajapalot project, is crucial for the manufacturing of electric vehicle (EV) batteries and renewable energy storage solutions.

Mawson Finland Limited
Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL)

Mawson Finland Limited


Mawson Finland Limited Confirms 'New Lens' Continuity with Multiple Significant Intercepts as well as Expands South Palokas Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited Confirms 'New Lens' Continuity with Multiple Significant Intercepts as well as Expands South Palokas Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from the final 13 drillholes of the 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Raja Step-Out Drilling Returns Multiple Significant Intercepts

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Raja Step-Out Drilling Returns Multiple Significant Intercepts

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 10 drillholes at the Raja and Joki zones of mineralization which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Palokas Step-Out Drills 7 Metres @ 9.1 g/t gold & 706 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Palokas Step-Out Drills 7 Metres @ 9.1 g/t gold & 706 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 8 drillholes at the Palokas zone of mineralization which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland Limited Expands Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: New Lens Intercepts 21.75 m at 5.25 g/t Gold & 515 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited Expands Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: New Lens Intercepts 21.75 m at 5.25 g/t Gold & 515 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 7 drillholes on the South Palokas prospect which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto).

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MFL) is pleased to confirm that it has completed its first drill program on its wholly-owned Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt property in Northern Finland. The objective of this season's drilling was to further increase the inferred resources inventory at the Rajapalot project by exploring for potential continuations to the presently defined mineral-system.

The Rajapalot project is the subject of a current preliminary economic assessment, entitled " NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Coblat Project, Finland ", with an effective date of December 19, 2023, which the Company has filed and which is available on SEDAR+ (the " PEA "). The PEA demonstrates an NPV 5% of USD $211 million post-tax and an IRR of 27% post tax. The Rajapalot deposit inferred resource estimate has been calculated pursuant to the PEA at a size of 9.78 mt @ 2.8 g/t gold and 441 ppm cobalt, for total contained metal of 867 koz of gold and 4,311 tonnes of cobalt.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

