Mawson Finland CEO Ms. Noora Ahola Awarded as the Female Director of the Year in Lapland

Mawson Finland CEO Ms. Noora Ahola Awarded as the Female Director of the Year in Lapland

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce that our CEO Ms. Noora Ahola has been recognized with the prestigious Female Director of the Year award, a testament to her exceptional leadership and impact in the Lapland region of Finland. The award was presented to Ms. Ahola on December 10th 2024

The Lapland Chamber of Commerce award recognizes Ms. Ahola's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. The criteria for the award state that Ahola has promoted the future of Lapland's business community both in the Mining Committee and in the Boards of the Lapland Chamber of Commerce and Board of the Finnish Mining Association. She is an active, constructive and positive female leader.

Ms. Liisa Ansala, CEO of the Lapland Chamber of Commerce stated, "Mawson Finland Limited was spun off from Mawson Gold Limited as its own company and listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange in the early autumn of 2024. Thus, Rovaniemi-based Noora Ahola is the only CEO of an international listed company operating in Finland. The stock exchange listing also enables Lappish investors and households to participate in the value creation of the mining sector" Ms. Ansala, continued, "Noora has been a dynamic force in enhancing and promoting the business environment in Lapland."

Mr. Neil MacRae, Mawson Finland Executive Chairman, states: "In our engagement with Noora, the Board can see the high standard of excellence she sets for herself on a daily basis. This prestigious award confirms to us that her local community in Lapland also recognizes her commitment not only to our Company but to the community and other businesses. Congratulations Noora!"

About Mawson Finland Limited

Mawson Finland Limited is an exploration stage mining development company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on gold and cobalt. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project located in Finland. The Rajapalot Project represents approximately 5% of the 100-square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Property, which is wholly owned by Mawson and consists of 11 granted exploration permits for 10,204 hectares and 2 exploration permit applications and a reservation notification area for a combined total of 40,496 hectares. In Finland, all operations are carried out through the Company's fully owned subsidiary, Mawson Oy. Mawson maintains an active local presence of Finnish staff with close ties to the communities of Rajapalot.

Additional disclosure including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at mawsonfinland.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Media and Investor Relations Inquiries

Please contact: Neil MacRae Executive Chairman at neil@mawsonfinland.com or +1 (778) 999-4653, or Noora Ahola Chief Executive Officer at nahola@mawson.fi or +358 (505) 213-515.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "aims", "may", "could", "would", "will", "must" or "plan". Since forward-looking information is based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and management of the Company believes them to be reasonable based upon, among other information, the contents of the PEA and the exploration information disclosed in this news release, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, any expected receipt of additional assay results or other exploration results and the impact upon the Company thereof, any expected milestone independent data verification, the continuance of the Company's quality assurance and quality control program, potential mineralization whether peripheral to the existing Rajapalot resource or elsewhere, any anticipated disclosure of assay or other exploration results and the timing thereof, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, including drilling, soil sampling, geophysical and geochemical work, any expected search for additional exploration targets and any results of such searches, potential acquisition by the Company of any property, the growth potential of the Rajapalot resource, all values, estimates and expectations drawn from or based upon the PEA, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: any change in industry or wider economic conditions which could cause the Company to adjust or cancel entirely its exploration plans, failure to identify mineral resources or any additional exploration targets, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, any failure to receive the results of completed assays or other exploration work, poor exploration results, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary and uncertain nature of the PEA, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Mawson Finland Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland LimitedMFL:CCTSXV:MFLBattery Metals Investing
MFL:CC
Mawson Finland Limited
Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL)

Mawson Finland Limited


