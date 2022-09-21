Gaming Investing News

- Hu Zhipeng, Senior Vice President of NetEase, Inc., one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, has joined in an online discussion about Metaverse with Matthew Ball a venture capitalist and veteran Metaverse luminary. The conversation took place on Yaotai, an immersive virtual event platform developed by NetEase and was made public on September 21, 2022 .

The discussion revolved around a variety of topics such as the widely-debated definition of Metaverse, an emerging phenomenon that aims to build the next internet, how it could revolutionize people's life, and the necessary breakthroughs for it to be fully realized. In the dialogue, the two shared their thoughts on potential applications such as education, healthcare and engineering construction. Mr. Hu also introduced some current practices of leading Chinese technology companies relevant to the Metaverse.

"Most companies define the Metaverse in a way that fits their own visions or capabilities," said Hu Zhipeng. "NetEase has strengthened its technological prowess on proprietary 3D game engines and in-game economy construction based on our past two decades' experience in games development. The know-how has been naturally extended to more applicable fields that encourage interconnected experiences. NetEase Yaotai is an epitome of this exploration."

Supported by Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing and other technologies, NetEase Yaotai ( https://yaotai.163.com/ ) has enabled a more interactive video conferencing experience where users can walk around and start conversations in their dressed-up avatars, and participate in conferences, exhibitions and a whole host of other events. First launched in 2020, NetEase Yaotai has held nearly 200 virtual events, serving clients including universities, institutions and corporates and hosting nearly 100,000 users from over 100 countries and regions.

