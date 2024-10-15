Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

SAGA Metals Completes Field Program at Double Mer Uranium Project, Identifying High-Priority Zones for Expansion

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Materials ‘green’ premia: Trends and outlook to 2030

Materials ‘green’ premia: Trends and outlook to 2030

‘By 2030 the buyers we surveyed expect demand for green materials to increase by 1.7-to-4.5-times current levels’


Christian Hoffmann, Michel Van Hoey and Oleksandr Kravchenko*

The supply of green commodities, as well as demand for them, has been growing significantly over recent years, although volumes of these premium-priced materials remain limited. Numerous producers of metals, plastics, glass, and other materials have launched low CO2 or recovered and recycled offerings for which they have been charging “green premia”.

In addition, information providers such as S&P Global Platts and Fastmarkets MB have defined criteria for green materials and introduced indexes that track green premia across various commodities. Long-term offtake contracts for green materials are also starting to emerge.

However, this growth has been facing headwinds since the second half of 2021. An uncertain macroeconomic outlook, high energy costs and interest rates and declining carbon costs, among other factors, have spurred fears of slowing demand for green materials and delays in decarbonisation projects.

What impact will these potential shifts have on green premia?

To answer this question we surveyed more than 100 buyers and suppliers of seven materials – steel, aluminium, copper, nickel, lithium, plastics, and glass – from around the world. Their responses suggest that despite the challenges the green momentum remains strong across commodities and regions.

Respondents report strong recent demand and premia for green materials

More than 90% of respondents, both buyers and sellers, report stable or growing demand for green materials over the past 12 months, with results largely consistent across regions and materials categories. More than 80% of respondents also observe stable or even increased green premia over that time.

By 2030, demand for green materials could increase by up to 4.5 times

While the volume of green commodities remains relatively small survey respondents have embraced sustainable offerings. The current share of green materials in respondents’ purchases ranges from 9% and 12% for battery-grade lithium and nickel, respectively, to 23% for plastics.

By 2030 the buyers we surveyed expect their demand for green materials to increase by between 1.7 and 4.5-times current levels, depending on the commodity, suggesting that they remain committed to decarbonisation in the medium to long term. This projected increase is fuelled by companies’ commitments to reducing Scope 3 emissions as well as rising demand from their end users. As a result we expect green materials’ share of total purchases to range from approximately one-quarter for copper to more than 40% for steel, plastics, and battery materials. Buyers in the automotive, construction, energy equipment, and consumer-packaged-goods (CPG) sectors account for the bulk of these increases.

Definitions of green materials are expected to become more stringent

In addition to higher future demand our survey suggests that definitions of what constitutes “green” offerings will become more stringent for all seven materials. By 2030, 57% of respondents expect to include suppliers’ Scope 3 emissions in their criteria for green materials, up from 48% today. The definitions of low-carbon footprint are also likely to change. For example, almost half of the steel producers and buyers we surveyed expect the definition to require less than 0.3 tonnes1 of total CO2 emissions per tonne of steel by 2030, up from 16% who view that as the criterion today. For aluminium, 29% expect less than 0.5t of total CO2 emissions per tonne of aluminium to qualify as green by 2030, up from 12% currently.

Green premia vary widely between sectors and regions

The majority of the buyers we surveyed are currently paying premia for green materials. However, there is high variation in the levels of the premia they report. These disparities may be because of limited information and benchmark data on green commodity prices that can guide buyer expectations and different levels of willingness to pay premia among sectors and companies. On a regional level, European markets have consistently higher green premia than North American ones, but the gap is expected to narrow by 2030 for most commodities. Nevertheless, most respondents don’t anticipate significant increases in green premia in the coming years. Notably, relatively few respondents expect no premia at all in 2030.

Price elasticity varies across commodities

Nearly 60% of survey respondents say that by 2030 they would be willing to pay additional premia to secure supplies of scarce green materials. Some segments of buyers report higher readiness to pay green premia than their overall industries. For example, CPG companies are willing to pay extra for green plastics and glass, while automotive and energy equipment producers will accept higher premia for green base metals. Such variation highlights the importance of laser-sharp customer segmentation when offering green materials.

Implications for commodities suppliers

Capitalising on green materials to gain higher revenue and market share requires focused strategies, as green premia are unlikely to be effective in every market and customer segment. Materials suppliers should develop their approaches from demand backward across four dimensions:

  • Re-evaluate the business case for decarbonisation and its pace. This should include an assessment of the need for subsidies and external financing, as premia may not be enough to cover the high capital and operating costs associated with decarbonisation.
  • Prioritise market segments and individual customers with the highest unmet demand, willingness to pay, and interest in offtake contracts, and address the demand in these segments with tailored offerings.
  • Increase the transparency of operations and supply chains to prove the sustainability of your offerings by, for example, tracking and verifying emissions at a granular level, including Scope 3. Such a forward-looking approach can prepare you for potential future regulatory requirements.
  • Secure the raw materials and energy supplies early to meet your decarbonisation goals as these supplies may become scarce. To do so producers should develop and implement sourcing strategies for sustainable raw materials, energy, and technology.

Our experience suggests that sustainability remains a business imperative and should be a C-suite priority for materials producers and customers alike.

The new survey supports this view.

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, buyers’ demand for green materials is steady or growing, as is their willingness to pay premia to secure those commodities. However, producers should prepare for a likely tightening of standards in the definitions of green materials. Collaboration across value chains will be essential to ensure that businesses are both environmentally and economically sustainable.

*Christian Hoffmann is a partner in McKinsey’s Dusseldorf office; Michel Van Hoey is senior partner in Luxembourg; and Oleksandr Kravchenko is managing partner in Kyiv.

Find out more about

McKinsey & Company

Source

imarcresource investing
The Conversation (0)
IMARC

Achilles Launches MyAchilles App for Mining Suppliers

We are excited to share the latest news from Achilles with you. Today, we announced the launch of our new MyAchilles App, a powerful tool designed to help mining suppliers manage sustainability and compliance with greater ease and efficiency.


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Australia ‘a very important partner for us’: Bernhard Kluttig

‘Australia has significant deposits of raw materials which Germany and Europe urgently need for the transformation of our economies’


Keep reading...Show less
IMARC

Hold on to your hat, and your gold: WGC’s John Reade

Metal’s long sequence of all-time highs ‘probably tells you a lot about the geopolitical landscape that we’re in at the moment’


Keep reading...Show less
Woomera Mining

Drilling Commences at Bronze Fox Copper / Gold Project in Mongolia


Keep reading...Show less
What is a Preliminary Economic Assessment? (Updated 2024)

What is a Preliminary Economic Assessment? (Updated 2024)

Preliminary economic assessments are critical for determining the economic viability of a resource project.

Mining companies require positive assessments in order to justify investing more capital in moving the project through to development. Knowing what a preliminary economic assessment is will help new market participants better understand the investment value of a mining company and its assets.

Read on for a more in-depth look at the information that preliminary economic assessments include, and why they are a crucial part of the mineral resource exploration and mining process.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

India ‘our most consequential energy relationship’: Geoffrey Pyatt

Achilles Launches MyAchilles App for Mining Suppliers

Australia ‘a very important partner for us’: Bernhard Kluttig

Hold on to your hat, and your gold: WGC’s John Reade

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Plans Winter 2025 Exploration Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Platinum Investing

Australian Government Grants Chalice Mining’s Gonneville Major Project Status

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals: Targeting Near-term High-purity Silica Production in Mongolia and British Columbia

Copper Investing

Red Metal Resources: Advancing High-grade Copper Assets in Chile’s Coast Cordillera Belt

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DCMC

Base Metals Investing

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

×