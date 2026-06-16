Mastercard Unveils New Cohort of Small Business Fund Recipients

 Ten women-owned small businesses receive a $10,000 grant, mentorship and resources to drive business success

 Today, Mastercard announced its latest recipients of the Mastercard Small Business Fund. Now in its fourth year, the program supports women-owned small businesses by providing critical resources to help them scale and succeed. Awarded with a $10,000 grant, access to resources to fuel business growth and a Priceless experience in Toronto offering expert mentorship, community building opportunities, and actionable insights, the initiative is designed to help small businesses build for tomorrow.   

Mastercard Unveils New Cohort of Small Business Fund Recipients

"As a supporter of small businesses in Canada, Mastercard understands that success is not built alone — it's fueled by strong networks, shared ambition and a community that lifts one another up," said Nishant Raina, Vice President, Small and Medium Enterprises, Mastercard, Canada. "That's why we're committed to supporting small business owners with long-standing initiatives like the Small Business Fund, providing the capital, resources and access to infrastructure they need to face challenges and meet their fullest potential." 

Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy, employing 5.8 million individuals and consistently contributing roughly 50% of the private sector GDP1. Yet, in today's evolving economic landscape, small businesses face unprecedented complexities. This is especially true for women small business owners, who remain disproportionately underfunded and receive only 4% of all venture capital funding in Canada.2 That said, they need more than just financial support, requiring access to the right expertise, secure digital networks and resources. The Mastercard Small Business Fund integrates recipients into a broader ecosystem of cybersecurity support, digital enablement resources and partners to fuel growth.

Where connections become community
Recipients are brought together for a Priceless Experience in Toronto, where a curated program is designed to deliver targeted insights and foster meaningful connections with peers, Mastercard experts, and industry partners. Equally important, the experience creates a powerful network of women-led businesses, built on shared knowledge, mutual support, and a collective commitment to innovation.

Since 2022, the Mastercard Small Business Fund has awarded 40 grants to women small business owners across Canada. This year's 10 recipients span a wide range of backgrounds and industries, from technology to health and inclusivity platforms:

  • 7 Summit Snacks (Edmonton, AB): 7 Summit Snacks is a sports nutrition company crafting functional, superfood chocolate endurance bars designed to fuel athletes and outdoor adventurers.
  • Deschool Online Inc. (Toronto, ON): Deschool Online Inc. is an educational platform bridging the gap between classrooms and the real world by bringing STEM and sustainability professionals to schools.
  • Dossier Intelligent (Montreal, QC): Dossier Intelligent is an AI-powered grant writing platform built to automate applications and help artists and creatives secure funding faster.
  • Edified Projects Inc. (Port Coquitlam, BC): Edified Projects Inc. is a 100% Métis women-owned consulting firm passionate about uplifting workplace and community wellbeing through Indigenous-focused research, program evaluation, and training.
  • Elec'trik Kids (Vancouver, BC): Elec'trik Kids provides clean, natural electrolyte powders formulated specifically for kids.
  • Fromage Protein Pops (Vancouver, BC): Fromage Protein Pops produces creamy, low-sugar cottage cheese frozen desserts that offer a natural, delicious protein boost.
  • Heal In Colour (North York, ON): Heal In Colour is dedicated to inclusivity in personal care, offering flexible, latex-free adhesive bandages designed to match black and brown skin tones.
  • June Health (Whitby, ON): June Health is a comprehensive virtual care platform dedicated to transforming healthcare for midlife women by providing expert-led clinical care.
  • rax (Toronto, ON): Rax is Canada's first peer-to-peer wardrobe rental app allowing users to lend and borrow clothing sustainably.
  • Sea Change CoLab Consulting Inc. (Halifax, NS): Sea Change CoLab Consulting Inc. is a social impact consulting company helping organizations build more accessible, inclusive, and equitable workplaces.

An ecosystem of resources built for tomorrow

Mastercard's ongoing commitment to small business success focuses on long-term growth. By providing cybersecurity support, digital enablement resources and access to funding, Canadian small business owners can better protect and grow their businesses. 

Small business owners can also join the Mastercard Small Business Community to gain access to additional insights, news and resources to help them drive their business forward.

To learn more about the Mastercard Small Business Fund and this year's recipients, visit mastercard.ca/smallbusinessfund

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)  

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.  

www.mastercard.com  

Mastercard Canada

SOURCE Mastercard Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/16/c3263.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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