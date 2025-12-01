Massan Resource Infill and Extension Drilling Delivers More Positive Results

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
November 30, 2025
West African gold explorer Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce the second set of results from 11 drill holes (totalling 2,455m) from the Phase 1 Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program within the Massan deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) area at its flagship Kada Gold Project (Kada) in Guinea.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drilling to date has focused on increasing geological confidence and on extending the down-dip mineralisation envelope at the Massan deposit within the Kada project.
- The latest results demonstrate continuity between drillholes across the remaining Inferred areas, reinforcing confidence in the geological model and confirming consistent, broad zones of mineralisation.
- Depth-extension drilling beyond the US$1,800/oz pit shell confirms that mineralisation continues at depth, returning robust gold intersections within fresh rock and identifying new zones of deeper mineralisation.
- Phase 2 drilling will target strike extensions to the north and south to further grow the resource footprint.
- Notable gold intersections from the assays received for the most recent eleven drillholes include:
- MSRC25-014: 55m @ 1.0 g/t gold from 17m. Including,
7m @ 3.1 g/t gold from 28m.
12m @ 1.35 g/t gold from 239m. Including,
5m @ 2.3 g/t gold from 244m.
- MSRC25-015: 26m @ 0.9 g/t gold from 121m.
- MSRC25-016: 7m @ 1.4 g/t gold from 143m.
18m @ 1.1 g/t gold from 154m. Including,
5m @ 2.0 g/t gold from 146m.
- MSRC25-017: 23m @ 1.2g/t gold from 64m. Including,
6m @ 3.8 g/t gold from 64m.
- MSRC25-018: 12m @ 3.0g/t gold from 22m. Including,
7m @ 4.1 g/t gold from 26m.
18m @ 1.0g/t gold from 221m. Including,
6m @ 2.0 g/t gold from 227m.
6m @ 2.0g/t gold from 282m.
- MSRC25-019: 1m @ 20.8g/t gold from 21m. 90m @ 1.0g/t gold from 226m. Including,
9m @ 1.8 g/t gold from 234m; and
10m @ 3.0 g/t gold from 301m.
- MSRC25-020: 5m @ 2.9g/t gold from 6m.
13m @ 2.1g/t gold from 29m. Including,
4m @ 4.8 g/t gold from 35m.
30m @ 1.9g/t gold from 109m. Including,
16m @ 3.0 g/t gold from 118m.
20m @ 2.3g/t gold from 144m. Including,
9m @ 4.1 g/t gold from 144m.
- MSRC25-021: 57m @ 1.2g/t gold from 3m. Including,
12m @ 2.0 g/t gold from 12m.
- 41m @ 0.7g/t gold from 64m.
- MSRC25-023: 33m @ 0.5 g/t gold from 41m.
- MSRC25-023B: 8m @ 0.7 g/t gold from 0m.
- MSRC25-024: 19m @ 1.5 g/t gold from 0m. Including,
8m @ 2.1 g/t gold from 0m.
56m @ 0.7 g/t gold from 23m.
10m @ 1.3 g/t gold from 156m. Including,
5m @ 2.2 g/t gold from 156m.
- MSRC25-014: 55m @ 1.0 g/t gold from 17m. Including,
Additional RC Drilling Results Confirm High-Grade Continuity at Massan Prospect
The Company is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results from a further eleven RC drill holes, totalling 2,455 metres, completed at the Massan prospect (Figure 1 and Figure 2). This phase of drilling has been strategically designed to both infill the existing drilling dataset by improving geological confidence in the mineralised zones to a vertical depth of ~150 metres, and to test the down-dip depth extensions of the deposit beyond previously defined depth limits (Figure 3 and Figure 4).
As with the previous set of assay results reported in September, this batch of assay results from the drill holes drilled within the central portion of the Massan deposit has again returned significant mineralised intersections, reinforcing the continuity and robustness of the mineralisation within the core zone and validating the accuracy of the geological model against which drillhole planning has been based.
Matt Sharples, CEO of Asara, commented:
“The latest batch of assay results from the Phase 1 drilling program at the Massan deposit at Kada is highly encouraging. Not only do they confirm the widths and tenures of the expected grades, but most importantly, the intercepts were encountered exactly where predicted. This validates the accuracy of our geological model, strengthens our understanding of the genesis of the gold and derisks our exploration targeting. This enhances our success rate and continues to lower our $/oz discovery cost at a deposit which continues to grow in scale.
Both the reported depth-extension results and the near-surface infill drilling have validated our targeting and underscore the scale of Massan. We will continue to refine and update our drill plan, and we look forward to receiving the next batch of assays, which will further guide and shape our near-term exploration strategy to increase geological confidence and confirm depth extensions.
Drilling activity at Massan is due to ramp up with the imminent arrival of the Sahara Resources AC/RC rig, which will undertake a strike extension drilling campaign, designed to confirm the scale of the Massan deposit along strike, north and south, and potentially grow the Inferred Mineral Resource component of the Kada Project.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Asara Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
AS1:AU
Sign up to get your FREE
Asara Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
07 July
Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
30 October
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 September
Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade ContinuityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 July
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 July
Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at Kada
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at KadaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 July
Trading Halt
3h
Locksley Resources Limited to Establish ADR Program with BNY Mellon
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced that it has been progressing a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program with The Bank of New York Mellon ("BNY"), the global leader in depositary receipt... Keep Reading...
28 November
Heliostar Files Updated Technical Report for the La Colorada Mine
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated October 17, 2025, it has filed an Updated Technical Report for its operating La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico. The technical report... Keep Reading...
27 November
Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Drill Program Operations Commence at El CampoDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 November
Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Financial and Operating Results for Q3 2025
Golconda Gold Ltd. (" Golconda Gold " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce the release of its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. A copy of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for... Keep Reading...
26 November
Prince Silver Provides Update on 2025 Drilling Program at the Prince Project, Nevada
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(T130: Frankfurt)("Prince Silver" or the "Company) is pleased to provide the following progress update on its 2025 reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling campaign at the Prince Silver Project... Keep Reading...
26 November
Lahontan Receives BLM Approval for West Santa Fe Drill Program, Grants Options
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 26, 2025 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the Federal Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for its maiden drill program at the... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Asara Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00