Mason Resources Announces Name Change to Transoceanic Investments Inc

Mason Resources Inc. (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) ("Mason" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to "Transoceanic Investments Inc." (the "Name Change"), effective April 13, 2026, subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In connection with the Name Change, the Company's trading symbol on the TSXV will change to "OCEN". It is expected that the Company's common shares will begin trading under its new name "Transoceanic Investments Inc." and ticker on or about April 13, 2026.

Pursuant to the Name Change, no action will be required by existing shareholders nor will any certificates representing common shares of the Company be affected or need to be exchanged. A new CUSIP number, 893976100, has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number. The Company encourages shareholders with any questions or concerns to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

The Name Change has been approved by the Company's board of directors and was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at a meeting held on December 16, 2025 (see news release dated December 17, 2025). Concurrent with the Name Change, the Company filed articles of amendment, effective April 13, 2026, with Corporations Canada.

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason is an investment company principally engaged in the business of acquiring and holding positions in a concentrated number of investment opportunities mainly but not exclusively in minerals and materials sector.

For more information:

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors
Peter Damouni, President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information please contact:

Paul Hardy, Vice President - Corporate Development
phardy@masonresourcesinc.com
+1 (416) 844-7365

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the Name Change on the Company. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and risks, including, uncertainties of the global economy, market fluctuations, the discretion of the Company in respect to the use of proceeds discussed above, any exercise of termination by counterparties under applicable agreements, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks identified in its disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca. This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities in Canada or in the United States.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events, results and/or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with and as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291750

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