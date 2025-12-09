Marvell Launches Strategic Initiative to Accelerate AEC Ecosystem and Hyperscaler Adoption

New "Golden Cable" Initiative Accelerates Time-to-market for Next-generation, High-performance AEC Deployments
Marvell Technology, Inc . (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today introduced its Golden Cable initiative, a strategic program designed to accelerate and broaden the active electrical cable (AEC) ecosystem and enable faster time-to-market for hyperscaler AI deployments. The program delivers a complete offering with industry-leading software, validated reference designs and comprehensive support, empowering ecosystem partners to quickly design and deploy AEC solutions that meet hyperscaler requirements.
The Golden Cable initiative launches at a pivotal time as hyperscalers re-architect and scale networks to handle massive new AI workloads quickly and reliably. With rack densities and bandwidth demands surging, short-reach copper connections powered by AECs are critical for maintaining performance while delivering lower cost and power compared to alternative solutions. However, the integration of AECs requires precise engineering and advanced software to achieve the levels of performance, reliability and predictability hyperscalers demand.
The Golden Cable initiative provides a validated cable architecture tested across leading platforms, advanced firmware and calibration data for simplified integration and interoperability, and an open approach that enables partners to scale production rapidly while maintaining design flexibility. It also supports product differentiation by allowing customers to incorporate their own IP for custom features such as cable gauges, bend radius and reach.
"As AI infrastructure scales at an unprecedented pace, the need for open, high-performance AEC interconnect solutions has never been more critical," said Xi Wang, senior vice president and general manager of the Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell. "The Golden Cable initiative empowers ecosystem partners to quickly innovate, iterate and differentiate, delivering validated architectures, advanced firmware and design flexibility that will shape the next generation of hyperscaler AI deployments."
"Marvell is helping the industry expedite both design and manufacturing, enabling faster time-to-market and higher reliability for our AEC offerings," said Joseph Wang, CTO at Foxconn Interconnect Technology. "Through the Golden Cable initiative, we completed our first design in just two months. By working with Marvell on validated architectures, advanced firmware and an open design approach, we can help customers quickly accelerate to 1.6T connectivity while efficiently scaling AI data center infrastructure."
"Current and future AI architectures increasingly prioritize high-density compute scaling, which drives substantial demand for in-rack and short-reach inter-rack connectivity," said Vito Chen, GM of the Electrical Connectivity Product Line at Luxshare Technology Co., Ltd. "Thanks to the Marvell Golden Cable initiative together with Luxshare Tech's Optamax® high-performance bulk cable, end customers can accelerate the deployment and adoption of AEC technology, ultimately enhancing the competitiveness of their AI models."
"AECs are emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments in scale-up and scale-out interconnects, especially for the short- to mid-range connections (2-9 meters) inside and between racks," said Alan Weckel, co-founder and technology analyst at 650 Group. "The AEC market is projected to grow from $644 million in 2025 to $1.4 billion by 2029, driven by the shift to 1.6T networking and the expansion of AI clusters, and Marvell is providing some of the core technology that will support this growth."
