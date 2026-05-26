Marvell Keynote at COMPUTEX 2026: The Future of AI Scaling Depends on Connectivity

Chairman and CEO Matt Murphy to Discuss How Marvell and Its Extensive Partner Ecosystem Are Uniquely Positioned to Address the Next Major AI Bottleneck: Connectivity
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced that the Chairman and CEO of Marvell, Matt Murphy, will deliver a keynote at COMPUTEX on June 2, 2026, entitled: "The Future of AI Scaling Depends on Connectivity." The keynote will also be livestreamed on the Marvell COMPUTEX 2026 page .
To power increasingly advanced AI workloads that extend beyond a single rack or even a single data center, AI infrastructure must continue scaling as a unified compute resource. As compute performance continues to advance, the next phase of AI innovation will increasingly depend on how efficiently data can move across accelerators, servers, racks, campuses and geographically distributed data centers at higher bandwidth, lower latency and lower power.
This next phase of AI scaling will require new approaches to connectivity. As the end-to-end connectivity leader, Marvell enables the critical connections in modern AI infrastructure to maximize data movement, from within servers and racks to the networks linking data centers across regions, allowing hyperscalers and cloud providers to deploy AI-optimized systems with unprecedented performance, scale and efficiency.
In his address, Mr. Murphy will discuss the company's decade-long investment in connectivity and optical technologies, and how Marvell has built the technology, product portfolio and ecosystem partnerships needed to help advance the future of AI infrastructure.
Event Details
- Event: COMPUTEX 2026, Keynote Address
- Speaker: Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO, Marvell
- Date: June 2, 2026
- Time: 10:30 a.m. GMT+8 (7:30 p.m. PDT on June 1)
- Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, 7F
- Livestream: Watch keynote live on the Marvell COMPUTEX 2026 page (replay will be published following livestream)
About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 30 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud and carrier architectures transform—for the better.
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Media Contact:
George Millington
pr@marvell.com