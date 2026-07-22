MARA Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Set for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, will hold a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Financial results will be published in a shareholder letter prior to the call on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

To register to participate in the conference call or to listen to the live audio webcast, please use this link. The webcast will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
Registration link: LINK

If you have any difficulty joining the conference call, please contact MARA's investor relations team at ir@mara.com.

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.

For more information, visit www.mara.com, or follow us on:

Twitter: @MARA
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/maraholdings
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MARAHoldings
Instagram: @maraholdingsinc

MARA Company Contact:

Telephone: 800-804-1690
Email: ir@mara.com

MARA Media Contact:

Email: mara-jf@joelefrank.com


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