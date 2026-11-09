MARA Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a global, energy-backed digital infrastructure enterprise, today announced its third quarter 2026 unaudited financial results in a letter to shareholders.

Investors are invited to access the third quarter 2026 shareholder letter at MARA's website at ir.MARA.com. A copy of the letter will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.

MARA will hold a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please use the link below.

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details
Date: Monday, November 9, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)
Registration link: LINK

The webcast will also be available for replay at MARA's website at ir.MARA.com. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact MARA's investor relations team at ir@mara.com.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is a global, energy-backed digital infrastructure enterprise. We acquire, develop, and operate scarce powered assets at scale, with 1.9 GW of energized capacity today across nearly 20 sites on 4 continents, and a clear path to approximately 4.8 GW. Our vertically integrated model spans power, land, and compute, designed to deliver the speed, certainty, and reliability that AI, HPC, cloud, and enterprise customers need. Backed by almost a decade of operating power-intensive compute at industrial scale, Bitcoin mining is our operating foundation, providing a source of flexibility and keeping sites operating and generating revenue while we develop higher-value infrastructure paths.

For more information, visit www.mara.com, or follow us on:
X: @MARA
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/MARAHoldings
Facebook: www.facebook.com/MARAHoldings
Instagram: @MARAHoldingsInc

MARA Company Contact:
Telephone: 800-804-1690
Email: ir@mara.com

MARA Media Contact:
Email: mara-jf@joelefrank.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MARAnasdaq:marablockchain investing
MARA
The Conversation (0)
Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp") which will result in a $3.5 million investment (the "Investment Agreement") into the Company, and into... Keep Reading...

G2 Goldfields Inc. Announces Property Acquisition

G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSXV:GTWO) (the “Company” or “G2”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the historic Jubilee Creek Goldfield, Puruni District, Guyana. The property is comprised of contiguous claims totalling 7,900 acres and is located... Keep Reading...
A magnifying glass focuses on a gold Bitcoin coin on a dark wooden surface.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Touches August Low Amid Nvidia Probe

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (November 9) as of 10 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Physical Uranium, xU3O8 and the Zuri-Invest Tracker: How The Structure Works

Physical Uranium, xU3O8 and the Zuri-Invest Tracker: How The Structure Works

The Zuri-Invest Physical Uranium Tracker is designed to follow the value of physical U3O8. xU3O8 represents beneficial ownership of physical uranium held in regulated storage.

Trading physical uranium is not as straightforward as trading many other commodities.Physical uranium trades in a specialised and regulated market, usually in large lot sizes, with settlement processes that can take weeks. Its market structure also requires specialist custody and storage... Keep Reading...
Five white voting booths with American flag posters.

What a Democrat-Controlled Congress Could Mean for Crypto Investors

Americans are voting today (November 3) in midterm elections that will decide which party controls Congress, and crypto investors are watching closely.Republicans currently hold both the House and the Senate, but their House majority is narrow. A change in control of either chamber could affect... Keep Reading...
Canada flag and various crypto coins, including Bitcoin, Ether and XRP.

15 Canadian Crypto ETFs in 2026

While directly holding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether is a popular option, investors looking for alternatives are clamoring for financial products such as crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).Canada first launched Bitcoin and Ether ETFs in 2021. These Canadian Bitcoin and Ether ETFs... Keep Reading...
Vladimir Tikhomirov.

Tokenized Assets Need More Than Blockchain

Tokenizing real-world assets like stocks, funds or real estate expands global investor access, but turning an asset into a digital token does not automatically create a functioning market. In a recent discussion, Vladimir Tikhomirov, founder of Theorem, highlighted the critical infrastructure... Keep Reading...
Metals.io Launches Copper, Unlocking Access to the Critical Metal at the Heart of Electrification

Metals.io Launches Copper, Unlocking Access to the Critical Metal at the Heart of Electrification

Copper has launched on metals.io, in a significant move that opens investor access to the metal at the heart of electrification. Copper joins 5 other assets already traded on metals.io: uranium, xU3O8; VNXAU gold; RARE, a basket of rare-earth metals; xCo cobalt; and xNi nickel, as metals.io... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

VanadiumCorp Updates Vanadium Énergie Nordique with Independent Assessment of Electrolyte Pilot Plant; Evaluates Recommissioning and Partnership Opportunities

Homeland Engages Marketing and Public Relations Company

Standard Uranium Announces Further Upsize for Life Offering

Ucore Announces Investor Conference Schedule and Consultant Engagements

Related News

gold investing

Don Hansen: Gold, Silver Bull Run Not Over, My Strategy Now

gold investing

Jp Cortez: Will the US Revalue Gold? Plus Repatriation, Fort Knox Audit

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Updates Vanadium Énergie Nordique with Independent Assessment of Electrolyte Pilot Plant; Evaluates Recommissioning and Partnership Opportunities

lithium investing

Argentina Lithium and Energy: PFS at Rincon West Targeted in 2027

battery metals investing

Grid Metals: Maiden Critical Minerals Resource at Falcon West, Drilling to Start in January

base metals investing

Homeland Engages Marketing and Public Relations Company

energy investing

Standard Uranium Announces Further Upsize for Life Offering