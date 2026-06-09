Maple Gold Raises $3,256,096 in Warrant Acceleration Program

Maple Gold Raises $3,256,096 in Warrant Acceleration Program

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM,OTC:MGMLF) (OTCQX: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") today announced that, pursuant to its recent Notice of Warrant Acceleration (see news release dated May 5, 2026), a total of 3,830,701 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") were exercised, resulting in the issuance of 3,830,701 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") and gross proceeds to the Company of $3,256,096. The Warrants were exercisable at $0.85 per Common Share and were originally issued by the Company as part of a non-brokered private placement that closed on September 9, 2025.

Maple Gold is also pleased to report that 100% of the Warrants subject to acceleration were exercised prior to the deadline, reflecting strong shareholder conviction in the Company's growth strategy and the continued advancement of its district-scale gold projects located in Québec, Canada.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the exercise of Warrants for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. The Company does not intend to engage in a public offering of its securities in the United States.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective ground including an established multi-million-ounce gold mineral resource at Douay1 and Joutel2 deposits, both with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex3.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-kilometer strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF Maple Gold Mines LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Sarah Herriott, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Phone: +1 (647) 265-8688
Email: sherriott@maplegoldmines.com
Website: www.maplegoldmines.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/maplegoldmines

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada, including, without limitation, statements regarding the intended acceleration of the Warrants. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "strategy," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the use of proceeds from the exercise of Warrants, resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company's gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company's exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the proceeds from the accelerated exercise of the Warrants may not be used as contemplated. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 The Douay Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 18.2 Mt at a grade of 1.33 g/t Au (containing 779,000 oz Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 122.7 Mt at a grade of 0.84 g/t Au (containing 3,305,000 oz Au). The 2026 Douay Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by SLR with an effective date of April 24, 2026.
2 The Joutel Project contains Indicated Mineral Resources estimated at 0.9 Mt at a grade of 4.53 g/t Au (containing 126,000 oz Au), and Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 7.5 Mt at a grade of 4.11 g/t Au (containing 992,000 oz Au). The 2026 Joutel Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by SLR with an effective date of April 24, 2026.
3 The Eagle, Eagle West and Telbel Gold Mines at Joutel were in production from 1974 to 1993 and produced 1.1 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.5 g/t Au (Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's corporate website).

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300631

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Maple Gold Minestsxv:mgmgold investing
MGM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines

Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt Keep Reading...
Chris Blasi, gold bars.

Chris Blasi: Gold Bull Run Not Over, "Ultimate Target" Still Much Higher

Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global, says gold's price run isn't over — while he expects a summer of consolidation, he believes the metal is still in a bull market. He also shares his thoughts on silver, platinum and palladium. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Stock market graph over gold bars with text reading: "Weekly Editor’s Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Take a Hit, Russia Makes Bold Gold Claim

Gold was shaping up to have a fairly calm week, but a stronger-than-expected US jobs report sent it well under US$4,400 per ounce as the period came to an end.Silver also took a hit, dropping below US$69 per ounce.The report, which shows that nonfarm payrolls rose by 172,000 in May, has further... Keep Reading...
Gold bars overlayed with a Russian flag and financial graphs in the background.

Russia Claims Record Gold Output as Production Estimates Diverge

Russia's natural resources minister surprised the mining industry this week with news that the country's gold output may have hit 485 metric tons in 2025, and should come in at 480 to 500 metric tons this year. The figures are in contrast to independent estimates — according to Metals Focus,... Keep Reading...
Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.

Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver Prices — My Upside and Downside Targets

Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, shares his outlook for gold and silver, saying he believes the current cycle is only halfway through. However, he thinks prices for both metals could fall further before resuming their uptrend.Don’t forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with arrows and target symbols sit atop ascending stacks of gold coins on a wooden surface.

McFarlane Lake Shares Jump 25 Percent on Gentile Support

Shares of McFarlane Lake Mining (CSE:MLM,OTCQB:MLMLF) are up 25.64 percent this week after the Canadian junior secured a C$6.75 million private placement led by well-known mining investor Michael Gentile.Gentile is taking the bulk of the non-brokered placement, subscribing for up to C$6.35... Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold

Blue Jay Gold Details Fully Funded Exploration Program at Steller Gold Project in Yukon and Confirms Listing Date

Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (“Blue Jay” or the “Company”), today outlines its fully funded 2026 exploration program at the Steller Gold Project ("Steller" or the "Project") in the Yukon Territory, ahead of the Company's expected listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sirios Launches Drilling Campaign at Cheechoo

Steadright To Purchase 80% Of Moroccan Antimony Company

Lithium Africa Outlines Path to Prove Out the Springbok District

SRANAN GOLD Mobilizes Crews to Lawatino Gold Project While Tapanahony Drilling Continues

Related News

precious metals investing

Sirios Launches Drilling Campaign at Cheechoo

base metals investing

Steadright To Purchase 80% Of Moroccan Antimony Company

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Outlines Path to Prove Out the Springbok District

precious metals investing

SRANAN GOLD Mobilizes Crews to Lawatino Gold Project While Tapanahony Drilling Continues

precious metals investing

Lahontan Drills 91m Grading 0.43 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada, Discovers New Gold Zone at Slab West

battery metals investing

Spartan Metals Corp Engages The Howard Group to Direct Capital Market & Corporate Digital Communications Programs

base metals investing

Questcorp Commences Fully Funded Phase 2 Drill Campaign at La Union Targeting Gold-Silver Carbonate Replacement District Potential