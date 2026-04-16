Maple Gold Expands Gold System at Douay with Broad Step-Out Intercepts; 1.1 g/t Au over 74 m, Including 2.8 g/t Au over 13.5 m, in the Nika Zone and 1.0 g/t Au over 138 m, Including 3.1 g/t Au over 9 m, in the Porphyry West Zone