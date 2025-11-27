Maple Gold Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Maple Gold Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM,OTC:MGMLF) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G0) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 26, 2025 were duly passed by an overwhelming majority of voted shareholders. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:

MOTIONS NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR AGAINST WITHHELD / ABSTAIN NON VOTE FOR AGAINST WITHHELD / ABSTAIN
Number of Directors 22,586,979 19,374 0 0 99.91% 0.09% 0.00%
Chris Adams 19,953,569 0 88,517 2,564,267 99.56% 0.00% 0.44%
Darwin Green 19,853,444 0 188,642 2,564,267 99.06% 0.00% 0.94%
Marc Legault 20,018,927 0 23,159 2,564,267 99.88% 0.00% 0.12%
Gerald Riverin 19,989,407 0 52,679 2,564,267 99.74% 0.00% 0.26%
Kiran Patankar 19,948,272 0 93,814 2,564,267 99.53% 0.00% 0.47%
Appointment of Auditors 22,521,715 0 84,637 1 99.63% 0.00% 0.37%
Approval of Amended and Restated 
Equity Incentive Plan		 17,862,896 2,179,190 0 2,564,267 89.13% 10.87% 0.00%

 

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian advanced exploration company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, district-scale Douay/Joutel Gold Project located in Québec's prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Douay/Joutel benefits from exceptional infrastructure access and boasts ~481 square kilometers of highly prospective ground including an established gold mineral resource at Douay with significant expansion potential as well as the past-producing Telbel and Eagle West mines at Joutel. In addition, the Company holds an exclusive option to acquire 100% of the Eagle Mine Property, a key part of the historical Joutel Mining Complex.

Maple Gold's property package also hosts a significant number of regional exploration targets along a 55-km strike length of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone that have yet to be tested through drilling, making the property ripe for new gold and VMS discoveries. The Company is currently focused on carrying out exploration and drill programs to grow mineral resources and make new discoveries to establish an exciting new gold district in the heart of the Abitibi. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF Maple Gold Mines LTD.

"Kiran Patankar"

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Kiran Patankar, President & CEO
or
Deborah Honig, Adelaide Capital - deborah@adcap.ca

Phone: 647-203-8793
Email: info@maplegoldmines.com
Website: www.maplegoldmines.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/maplegoldmines

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notes:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective,", "strategy", "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the resource expansion and discovery potential across the Company's gold projects, and its intention to pursue such potential, and the Company's exploration work and results from current and future work programs. Although the Company believes that forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events on the date the statements are made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and/or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any intention to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276143

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Maple Gold MinesTSXV:MGMGold Investing
MGM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines

Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has completed 2025 Phase I drilling at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. Core logging and sampling is in progress and samples will be sent to the ALS Minerals laboratory in Val D'or,... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Precision Geosurveys Contracted to Complete an Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Silver Mountain Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Precision Geosurveys Contracted to Complete an Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Silver Mountain Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada

TSX-V: WLR Frankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) "Walker Lane") is pleased to announce that Precision Geosurveys Inc. has been contracted to complete an airborne total magnetic field and radiometric survey on its Silver Mountain Project located in the... Keep Reading...
CopAur Minerals Inc.

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) ("CopAur" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the press release on November 24th, 2025, by Omega Pacific Resources Ltd (CSE: OMGA) ("Omega"), that CopAur and Omega (the "Parties") have completed an amendment of the Williams Property (the "Property")... Keep Reading...
Bert Dohmen

Bert Dohmen: Gold Price Going "Much Higher," Silver to Play Catch Up

Bert Dohmen, founder and CEO of Dohmen Capital Research, discusses precious metals.He believes gold's fundamentals support "much higher prices" for a number of years, and sees silver doing even better as the US faces down the specter of potential deflation. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies. The creation of a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as a US dollar... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold

Lahontan Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") announces that, further to its press release of October 29, 2025, it has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 16,665,868 units (each, a "Unit") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.15... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West

Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

Related News

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Receives Drill Permits and Initiates Ground Gravity Survey on the Corvo Uranium Project

Battery Metals Investing

Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan Raises $1.5 Million

Precious Metals Investing

Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo

battery metals investing

Altech - Design Completed for UPS Battery System

Battery Metals Investing

Land purchased for Collie plant development

Base Metals Investing

Millennium Drilling Commenced

Tech Investing

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address